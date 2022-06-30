Post 48 baseball drops regular-season finale

NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team lost its regular-season finale at home Tuesday, falling 15-3 at the hands of Rutherford County Post 423. The visitors improved to 13-3 overall and 11-2 in Area IV Western Division play, while Hickory dropped to 6-12 and 3-11.

Post 48 scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Rutherford responded with nine runs in the top of the second to take control. Post 423 added two runs in the third, one in the fifth and three in the seventh, while Hickory scored a single run in the second before being held scoreless over the final five innings.

Rutherford outhit Hickory 13-5 on the night and committed just one error as compared to three errors by the Post 48 defense. Tanner Boone and Caleb White hit home runs for Post 423, which received two hits apiece from White, Aidin Strange, David Conner and Clayton Brown to go with one hit each from Boone, Nate Ellenburg, Alex Clarke, David Sessoms and Coleman Tisdale.

As for Post 48, it got one hit apiece from Hayden Tabor, Isaiah McDowell, Justin Skewes, Aidan Landrum and Ryan Zych. Trey Shearer and Isaac Lee were the pitchers used by Rutherford, while Elijah Miller, Hollis Morphis and Josh Barkley saw time on the mound for Hickory.

The Area IV playoffs will begin on Saturday, with postseason pairings to be revealed on Friday. The first round will continue through July 6 if necessary and will feature five-game series.

Prior to the playoffs, Post 423 hosted Caldwell County Post 29 in both teams’ regular-season finale on Wednesday.