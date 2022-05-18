Post 48 baseball blows 6-run lead

NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team jumped out to an early lead, but couldn’t hold off visiting Asheville Post 70 in both teams’ season opener on Monday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Asheville rallied for a 13-10 victory over Hickory in a contest that saw both teams finish with nine hits and combine for nine errors.

Post 48 (0-1, 0-1 Area IV Western Division) scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning, but Asheville (1-0, 1-0) rallied to tie things at 6-all thanks to four runs in the top of the third and two in the fourth.

Post 70 took a brief 8-6 lead in the top of the fifth before Hickory scored three runs in the bottom half of the frame, but Asheville outscored Post 48 5-1 the rest of the way.

Asheville’s Nick Shultz and Hickory’s Lucas Dentel, the latter of whom is a sophomore at Fred T. Foard High School, registered three RBIs apiece.

Hickory hosts Statesville Post 113 tonight at 7 p.m., while Post 70 entertains Henderson County Post 77 at T.C. Roberson High School at the same time.