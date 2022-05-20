Post 48 baseball blanks Statesville

NEWTON — For the second time in as many games, the Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team built a 6-0 lead. This time, Hickory was too much for the opposition, shutting out visiting Statesville Post 113 by a 6-0 final on Wednesday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Post 48 improved to 1-1 on the season, while Statesville dropped to 0-1. Hickory scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding a single run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.

Hickory outhit Post 113 5-3, with Isaiah McDowell recording a team-high three hits and four RBIs. Zane Wilson and Aidan Landrum had the remaining RBIs for Post 48, which also received seven innings of scoreless, three-hit ball from pitcher Hollis Morphis.

Morphis struck out six during his complete-game performance, throwing first-pitch strikes to 16 batters.

Post 48 visits Caldwell County Post 29 on Sunday at 7 p.m. after tonight’s road game against Asheville Post 70 was postponed to June 25.