Post 48 baseball announces schedule changes

NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team released its schedule for the 2022 season earlier this month, but an updated schedule has since been announced.
Here's a look at the new schedule for Post 48:
- Monday, May 16: Home vs. Asheville Post 70, 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 18: Home vs. Statesville Post 113, 7 p.m.
- Friday, May 20: Away at Asheville Post 70, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, May 22: Away at Caldwell County Post 29, 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 24: Away at Burke County Post 21, 7 p.m.
- Friday, May 27: Home vs. Cherryville Post 100, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, May 29: Away at Rowan County Post 3, 7 p.m.
- Monday, May 30: Away at Shelby Post 82, 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 8: Home vs. Statesville Post 113, 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 10: Home vs. Henderson County Post 77, 5 p.m. (doubleheader)
- Monday, June 13: Home vs. Caldwell County Post 29, 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 14: Away at Cherryville Post 100, 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 17: Home vs. Shelby Post 82, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, June 19: Away at Rutherford County Post 423, 7 p.m.
- Monday, June 27: Home vs. Burke County Post 21, 7 p.m.
- Thursday, June 30: Home vs. Rutherford County Post 423, 7 p.m.
Post 48's home games will be played at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Admission is $5.