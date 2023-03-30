NEWTON — Young heavy-hitters will soon take to the field as members of Hickory's American Legion baseball team sponsored by Post 48 prepare for their 2023 season.

Organizational meetings will be held with players and their parents through April, and practice will start in late April or early May, John Henley, the post’s athletic director, said. The first meeting for players interested in playing this year will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

The program is open to 15- to 19-year-old players, roughly the ages of high school sophomores to college freshmen. The baseball coach is Allen Sigmon, who also coaches the junior varsity baseball team at Newton-Conover High School.

Interest has usually been high, but new rules will change the way that the squad is organized. Large squads used to be the rule early in the season but were whittled to 18 by a deadline later in the season. This year, the smaller roster has to be finalized when the season opens.

“Normally, we have 26 to 30 (players), but the program changed this year,” Henley said. “Now it’s 18 players. ... That makes it really difficult, really difficult.”

So that as many players can participate as possible, Henley is working to organize a second squad.

“I’m trying to put together an American Legion B team ... something like a JV squad,” he said.

A league organizational meeting held Saturday, March 4, in Cherryville reviewed other new rules and gave the teams their schedule.

The schedule is as follows:

May 16 – at Gastonia.

May 18 – Gastonia.

May 28 – at Caldwell County.

June 1 – at Burke County.

June 4 – Asheville.

June 6 – at Cherryville.

June 11 – Rutherford County.

June 13 – Cleveland County.

June 15 – Caldwell County.

June 19 – Burke County.

June 21 – at Asheville.

June 24 – Cherryville.

June 25 – at Rutherford County.

June 28 – at Cleveland County.

Post 48 has byes May 29 and June 17.

Home games are played at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

The first three rounds of playoffs run from July 1 to July 19, and the finals are July 20-22.

Post 48 will again face two longtime rivals.

“Normally, it’s Caldwell County and Cherryville,” Henley said, naming the teams. “Caldwell County, we’ve always had a rivalry with them.”

Driving the schedule is the number of teams in the league. One complication has been that some posts are not fielding squads.

“I know there’s two teams that have called and said they don’t have the players,” Henley said.

Post 48’s team is unlike many travel programs that also are commercial ventures for the coaches who organize them. Post 48’s players are charged only $50 to play, which pays for their workout gear. Uniforms are provided, and the players are fed a meal at each game.

But like the commercial travel teams, American Legion Baseball also can open doors for boys who want to continue playing the game.

“I’ve had colleges come look at ballplayers,” Henley said. “I’ve had three boys play college ball.”

Two sources provide the money to support the team: a food booth just outside the ball field and corporate sponsors. In addition to the games, team members and their parents work the booth at events such as the Hickory American Legion Fair and the car and tractor shows held at the fairgrounds.

For information about playing American Legion Baseball, call Henley at 828-218-2087.