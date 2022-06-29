Post 21 baseball shuts out Hickory

NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team suffered its first shutout loss of the 2022 season at home Monday at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Visiting Burke County Post 21 defeated Post 48 by a 4-0 final, outhitting Hickory 9-8 in the contest.

Braxton Hensley had two hits and three RBIs for Burke (6-8, 6-6 Area IV Western Division), which also received two hits from Peyton Smith and one hit apiece from Mason Mozeley, Chapel Matson, Brayson Buff, Barger Shook and Colin Eckard. The winning pitcher was Ethan Willis, who gave up eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game performance.

On the other side, Hickory (6-11, 3-10) got three hits each from Henry Stewart and Josh Barkley and one apiece from Isaiah McDowell and Zane Wilson. Luke Davis pitched all seven innings for Post 48, allowing four runs on nine hits with one strikeout, two walks and a hit batsman.

The defeat for Hickory was the fourth in its past five games, with Post 48’s only victory in that span coming via a forfeit win over Asheville Post 70 on Saturday. Hickory hosted Rutherford County Post 423 in Post 48’s regular-season finale on Tuesday, while Burke hosted a doubleheader against Cleveland County Post 82-155.