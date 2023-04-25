HOPE MILLS — The Hickory Hoyas’ losing streak hit three games on Sunday at Hope Mills Recreation Center. The host Fayetteville Panthers defeated the Hoyas 115-104, snapping their own two-game skid in the process.

With the victory, Fayetteville improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 at home during the 2023 East Coast Basketball League season. On the other side, Hickory dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in road contests.

The Panthers visit the Hampton Roads Warriors on Saturday at 4 p.m. before traveling to the Virginia Dream on May 7 at 4:30 p.m. After visiting the Carolina Chosen Lions on May 13 at 3 p.m. and the Hoyas on May 20 at 4 p.m., Fayetteville ends the regular season with a home game against the Rowan County Bulls on June 3 at 6 p.m.

As for the Hoyas, they visit the Dream on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. before hosting the Petersburg Cavaliers on May 6 at 3 p.m. and traveling to the Winston-Salem Wolves on May 7 at 4 p.m. Hickory also hosts the NOVA Bulls on May 13 at 3 p.m. and the Panthers on May 20 at 4 p.m.