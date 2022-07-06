 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pair of Hoyas set for ECBL South All-Star Game

Hickory Hoyas

CHARLOTTE — The East Coast Basketball League will hold its 2022 South All-Star Game on Saturday at Second Ward Gymnasium near the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. Two members of the Hickory Hoyas will play in the annual showcase of the league’s best players, which begins at 4:30 p.m. following a 3-point contest, a slam dunk contest and the owners/coaches game.

Doors open at 1:15 p.m. and all tickets are $5. The Hoyas will be represented by forward Isiah Cureton and guard Keandre Marion, who averaged 25.6 and 21.2 points per game, respectively, during the regular season.

Cureton also pulled down 10.0 rebounds per contest to go with 4.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. The Waxhaw native shot 47.3% from the field, 41.3% from 3-point range and 85.1% from the free-throw line.

Marion also dished out 9.4 assists per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The Statesville native made 61.3% of his field goals.

The Hoyas finished 8-7 during the regular season and were 9-8 overall. They won the ECBL Northeast Division's regular-season title, finishing a game ahead of the Rowan County Bulls and Fayetteville Panthers.

The Hoyas were founded in 2016 and reached the ECBL championship game in 2018.

