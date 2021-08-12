Painter returns to victory lane at HMS

A total of 292 laps were raced across five divisions during last Saturday night's NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event at Hickory Motor Speedway. Among the winners was 16-year-old Gage Painter, who took the checkered flag in the Heritage Finance Late Model race.
Prior to Painter’s victory, three other divisions competed. The first race was a 50-lap battle featuring the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models in the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge. Bryson Ruff took the top spot in qualifying and started up front with Max Price to his outside, while Katie Hettinger and Akinori Ogata began the race in row two. In the end, Price earned the victory, Ogata came in second, Ruff took third, Hettinger finished fourth and Mason Maggio came in fifth.
Thirty laps of fender-rubbing racing in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division took place second, with Jesse Clark pacing time trials and starting from the point with Marshall Sutton to his outside. As for row two, it was made up of Gary Ledbetter and DJ Hamby. Ultimately hanging on for the win was Clark, while Ledbetter finished second, Sutton came in third, Derek Fowler took fourth and John Clark rounded out the top five.
The Carolina Pro Late Models were the middle race as they participated in a 75-lap affair. After qualifying, Nick Loden started up front with William Sawalich to his outside, while the second row consisted of Hettinger and Grayson Ward. Following a caution on Lap 66, Loden was able to retake the lead and take the checkered flag after a fierce battle with the eventual runner-up and third-place finishers, Lowder and Sawalich. Finishing behind the third-place Sawalich were Tyler Church in fourth and Leland Honeyman Jr. in fifth.
Another 75-lap race was held next as Painter emerged victorious in qualifying to secure the top spot in the Heritage Finance Late Model division. Starting to his outside was Josh Kossek, while Taylor Satterfield and Gracie Trotter made up row two. Longtime rivals Painter and Kossek battled for the No. 1 spot throughout the race, with Painter ultimately finishing first ahead of the runner-up Kossek, Trotter in third, Satterfield in fourth and Jessie Cann in fifth.
Capping the night was a 62-lap race featuring the Carolina Crate Modifieds, who compete in open wheel cars as opposed to covered vehicles. Following qualifying, Cayden Lapcevich started first with Dean Lowder to his outside and the twosome of Tanner Young and Junior Snow in row two. The eventual race winner was Lapcevich, while Cody Norman finished second, Dan Speeney came in third, Young took fourth and Rich Klimarchuk finished fifth.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is off this Saturday as the annual Sundown Audio Show invades Hickory Motor Speedway with some of the finest audio systems in the country, but racing returns to the track on Aug. 21.
For more information about upcoming events, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com. Hickory Motor Speedway can also be found on Facebook and Twitter, and the track’s phone number is 828-464-3655.