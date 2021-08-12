Painter returns to victory lane at HMS

A total of 292 laps were raced across five divisions during last Saturday night's NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event at Hickory Motor Speedway. Among the winners was 16-year-old Gage Painter, who took the checkered flag in the Heritage Finance Late Model race.

Prior to Painter’s victory, three other divisions competed. The first race was a 50-lap battle featuring the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models in the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge. Bryson Ruff took the top spot in qualifying and started up front with Max Price to his outside, while Katie Hettinger and Akinori Ogata began the race in row two. In the end, Price earned the victory, Ogata came in second, Ruff took third, Hettinger finished fourth and Mason Maggio came in fifth.

Thirty laps of fender-rubbing racing in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division took place second, with Jesse Clark pacing time trials and starting from the point with Marshall Sutton to his outside. As for row two, it was made up of Gary Ledbetter and DJ Hamby. Ultimately hanging on for the win was Clark, while Ledbetter finished second, Sutton came in third, Derek Fowler took fourth and John Clark rounded out the top five.

