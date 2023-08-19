It’s been a tough season for Rome (Ga.) Braves outfielder Stephen Paolini. However, the Connecticut native has found L.P. Frans Stadium to his liking over the last couple of games.

Paolini cracked a pair of home runs Friday to send the Braves to a 10-4 win over the host Hickory Crawdads in front of 2,215 fans present for the South Atlantic League contest.

The win by the Braves (52-60 overall, 22-24 second half) evened the current six-game series at two wins apiece, with the series scheduled to continue Saturday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Despite the loss, the Crawdads (58-48, 31-14) maintained their lead in the South Atlantic League standings by four games over Bowling Green, which fell at Greensboro 5-3. The minor league season is split into two halves. The Crawdads are leading the second half standings.

Paolini, a fifth-round pick of the Braves in 2019, has struggled in his first season at High-A. Prior to Thursday night’s game, Paolini had a slash line of .194/.350/.257 with just six extra-base hits in 53 games. He posted a pair of doubles during Rome’s win on Thursday night but that was the opening act for Friday’s heroics.

With the game scoreless in the third, Paolini clubbed a two-run homer to right center to put the Braves on the board. The onslaught against Hickory starter Winston Santos (7-7) continued two outs later, when Geraldo Quintero doubled and scored on Drake Baldwin’s single. A walk to David McCabe ended Santos’ evening. However, Keyshawn Ogans greeted reliever Florencio Serrano with a two-run double to make it 5-0.

Hickory got two runs back in the third, when Wyatt Langford, the Texas Rangers’ top draft pick last month, lined a homer over the fence in left center.

A two-out rally got the Crawdads within 5-3 in the fourth, as Griffin Cheney reached on a bloop single to left and later scored on Ben Blackwell’s single.

But Paolini returned fire in the sixth with his third home run of the year, a three-run blast that slammed high off the outfield billboards. Quintero added an RBI to put the game nearly out of reach at 9-3.

Abimelec Ortiz swatted his 21st homer of the season with the Crawdads in the eighth. A single by Maximo Acosta and pair of errors by the Braves loaded the bases with none out. Fielder’s choice grounders by Cooper Johnson and Cheney each brought in a run, but reliever Hunter Riggins was able to escape further damage by striking out Blackwell to end the inning.

McCabe added a solo round tripper in the ninth to wrap up the scoring.

Starter Jorge Bautista got the win (2-2) by throwing six innings and allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts.