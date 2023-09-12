Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's youth basketball and indoor soccer programs. There is no charge for City of Hickory residents, The charge is $40 for nonresidents.

Each participant will also need to purchase a team jersey to complete registration.

First-time participants must present a copy of their birth certificate to the city administrative offices located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE prior to participation.

The Youth Basketball program is offered to boys and girls ages 5-15, with five different age divisions:

Co-ed: 6U for ages 5-6

Boys divisions: 8U for ages 7-8, 10U for ages 9-10, and 12U for ages 11-12

Girls divisions: 8U for ages 7-8, 10U for ages 9-10, and 13U for ages 11-13

Co-ed: 15U for ages 13-15

A basketball skills assessments sponsored by Academy Sports will be held in early November.

The Indoor Soccer program is co-ed and offered to youth ages 6-15, with four different age divisions:

8U for ages 6-8

10U for ages 9-10

12U for ages 11-12

15U for ages 13-15

Divisions for both sports are determined by the child's age as of Aug. 31, 2023. Participants must be 5 by Aug. 31, 2023 for basketball and 6 for indoor soccer. Players who turn 16 before that date are no longer eligible to participate.

Online registration for both programs is available through October 18 at https://hickory.recdesk.com/Community/Home.

For more information about these youth winter sports programs or for assistance with registration, contact Sports Programmer Hannah Miller at 828-261-2296 or hmiller@hickorync.gov, Sports Programmer Miguel Montano at 828-261-2253 or mmontano@hickorync.gov or Sports Coordinator Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or smorgan@hickorync.gov.