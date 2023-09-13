Conference play in tennis for girls in area high schools begins this week. The 3A Western Foothills teams have matches on Wednesday, and the 2A Catawba Valley teams are in action on Thursday.

In 3A Western Foothills action, Hickory will face the North Lincoln Knights (5-1) in its opener. Last year, North Lincoln earned the top record in the conference with a 15-2 mark and this year's squad hasn’t missed a beat after losing only one of the top six singles players to graduation.

Hickory lost all top six singles players from last year’s third-place team. This year’s young Red Tornadoes team is rebuilding. Hickory has dropped its first four matches of the year coming into this week’s contest.

St. Stephens

The St. Stephens Indians are off to a 6-1 start in nonconference play in their bid to compete for the conference title this year. The hot start is a complete turnaround from last year’s team who lost 11 straight to start the season.

St. Stephens coach Russell Woy said winning last season's final three matches was a big confidence boost. “Last year, 0-11, it got old,” he said. “It wasn’t until they eked out that Fred T. Foard match last year that they felt like, ‘Wow, this is kind of fun to win.’”

This season, the plan is to continue building on the success from the end of last season. “(Our goal is to) be competitive and have fun,” Woy said. “We were not competitive last year and just to see them be in the mix and have a chance to win at conference is fun to watch.”

Aside from North Lincoln and East Lincoln who finished 15-3 last year, Woy said he has his eyes on the conference opener against North Iredell (4-1).

"North Iredell has a good record, but if we could somehow get that as a win, I think we could eke one of those top four spots,” Woy said. “That’s what I’d like to do.”

Fred T. Foard

A young Fred T. Foard team is also focused on being competitive in a tough conference. Foard’s top six features three juniors, two sophomores and a lone senior. The team has 2-3 nonconference record.

“We are very much a work in progress,” said coach Shawn Miller. “I feel like we are getting better every day. I am just looking to continue that improvement,"

He added, "Our league is pretty strong. If we could finish in the top half of the conference that would be great for us.”

2A Catawba Valley Athletic Conference

The CVAC 2A was ruled by a senior-heavy West Lincoln last year. West Lincoln was unbeaten in conference play and finished with a 15-3 record. This year, the Rebels have battled to a 3-3 record.

Two of the top teams competing to knock the Rebels from the top spot are Maiden and Newton-Conover. An experienced Blue Devils team features four seniors in its top six. Maiden's record is 2-3. The Red Devils (2-2) are a young team featuring two sophomores and three freshman in their top six.

The Bunker Hill Bears have started off the season 0-4 against a difficult non-conference schedule. Coach Shane Frye said his team is strong and experienced and expects to fare well in conference play despite the rough start.

“This fall we are heading into conference play with four seniors in our top six,” he said. “I started this journey with these ladies three years ago and they have made tremendous improvement.”

He said his goal for the team is to finish in the top two in the conference. In order to make that happen, he said his team will have to capitalize on their experience with consistent play and hard work.