Obscure rule pushes Crawdads past Rome by 8-7 final

After Rome starter Jared Shuster struck out the first four batters he faced, the Crawdads put together seven hits over the next four innings against the former first-round pick to score twice. Hickory took a 1-0 lead in the second on Jonathan Ornelas’ RBI single. The Braves powered up for three in the fourth on a two-run homer by Franklin and a solo blast by Beau Philip. Hair (3-for-3, 2 walks, 4 runs scored) singled, stole second and scored on Jake Guenther’s double.

The Crawdads got even in the fifth when Harris clubbed his third homer since joining the Crawdads on Aug. 3.

From there, it was a battle of attrition between the bullpens, as the teams combined to score in seven straight half-innings. In the top of the sixth, Franklin doubled and Philip singled to give Rome the lead back at 4-3.

However, the Crawdads were gifted a pair of runs, as Mitch Stallings and Marrick Crouse teamed up to walk three and hit two batters in the sixth. A bases-loaded walk to Josh H. Smith forced in Hauver and Ornelas scored when Ezequiel Duran was hit by a pitch to push Hickory ahead 5-4.

Rome retook the lead on Franklin’s second homer of the game in the seventh, which gave him a High-A League high of 21 for the season. Franklin finished the game 4-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs.