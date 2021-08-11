Obscure rule pushes Crawdads past Rome by 8-7 final

Tuesday night's series opener between the Rome (Georgia) Braves and the host Hickory Crawdads was a back-and-forth battle that provided plenty of offense. However, it was an obscure rule in the eighth inning that provided the go-ahead run for the Crawdads in an 8-7 win at L.P. Frans Stadium.
A crowd of 1,237 saw a game that featured 38 base runners, which included 24 hits and four homers — all of which led to lead changes. Yet, a gaffe by Braves catcher Rusber Estrada gave the Crawdads the decisive run.
With the score tied at 7-all, Rome reliever Justin Yeager walked Justin Foscue to start the bottom of the eighth. Foscue’s aggressive base running played a role in the inning, as he went from first to second on Dustin Harris’ fly ball to the wall in left-center. Trevor Hauver’s grounder to short advanced Foscue to third, bringing up Trey Hair with two outs.
Hair worked a walk from Yeager with ball four bouncing in the dirt and being blocked by Estrada. In an attempt to keep the ball under control, Estrada scooped the ball up with his mask. Base umpire Ray Valero signaled the equipment violation — a player cannot use displaced equipment to control the baseball — which allowed Foscue to advance one base and score the go-ahead run.
From there, reliever Jean Casanova worked out of a mini-jam in the ninth, striking out two. Catcher David Garcia also helped by throwing out Jesse Franklin in an attempt to steal second. Casanova improved to 2-3 on the season.
After Rome starter Jared Shuster struck out the first four batters he faced, the Crawdads put together seven hits over the next four innings against the former first-round pick to score twice. Hickory took a 1-0 lead in the second on Jonathan Ornelas’ RBI single. The Braves powered up for three in the fourth on a two-run homer by Franklin and a solo blast by Beau Philip. Hair (3-for-3, 2 walks, 4 runs scored) singled, stole second and scored on Jake Guenther’s double.
The Crawdads got even in the fifth when Harris clubbed his third homer since joining the Crawdads on Aug. 3.
From there, it was a battle of attrition between the bullpens, as the teams combined to score in seven straight half-innings. In the top of the sixth, Franklin doubled and Philip singled to give Rome the lead back at 4-3.
However, the Crawdads were gifted a pair of runs, as Mitch Stallings and Marrick Crouse teamed up to walk three and hit two batters in the sixth. A bases-loaded walk to Josh H. Smith forced in Hauver and Ornelas scored when Ezequiel Duran was hit by a pitch to push Hickory ahead 5-4.
Rome retook the lead on Franklin’s second homer of the game in the seventh, which gave him a High-A League high of 21 for the season. Franklin finished the game 4-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs.
Back came Hickory in the bottom of the seventh. Hauver doubled and Hair singled to tie the game. Hair worked his way to third before Smith singled him in.
The Braves tied the game in the eighth when Riley Delgado singled in Brett Langhorne, setting up the odd sequence in the bottom half of the inning.
The unearned run in the eighth turned Yeager into the losing pitcher for the game, as he dropped to 0-3 for the Braves.
With the win, the Crawdads improved to 39-45 on the season and stretched Rome’s losing streak to eight in a row, including all seven on its current two-week road trip. The Braves dropped to 37-48 overall.
The teams continue the series tonight at 7 p.m. at L.P. Frans.