Nuggets offering basketball tryouts for boys in grades 7-11

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets travel boys basketball teams will hold tryouts in the competition gym at East Lincoln High School on four upcoming dates: March 28, March 31, April 4 and April 7.
Boys in grades 7 and 8 can try out from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on all four dates, while boys in grades 9 through 11 can try out from 7:30 to 9 p.m. All basketball players in Lincoln and surrounding counties are encouraged to try out.
Parent permission, medical consent and information forms are required to try out. The forms can be found online at denvernuggetsnc.teampages.com.
For more information, contact Chip Ashley via email at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com or by calling 704-718-5136.