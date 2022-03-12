Nuggets offering basketball tryouts for boys in grades 7-11

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets travel boys basketball teams will hold tryouts in the competition gym at East Lincoln High School on four upcoming dates: March 28, March 31, April 4 and April 7.

Boys in grades 7 and 8 can try out from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on all four dates, while boys in grades 9 through 11 can try out from 7:30 to 9 p.m. All basketball players in Lincoln and surrounding counties are encouraged to try out.