DENVER — The Denver Nuggets travel boys basketball teams will hold tryouts in the competition gym at East Lincoln High School on three upcoming dates: March 20, March 23 and March 27. Players need to be at all three tryout dates if possible.

Boys in grades 7 and 8 can try out from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on all three dates, while boys in grades 9 through 11 can try out from 7:30 to 9 p.m. All basketball players in Lincoln and surrounding counties are encouraged to try out.

Parent permission, medical consent and information forms are required to try out. The forms can be obtained via email.

For more information, contact Chip Ashley via email at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com or by calling 704-718-5136.