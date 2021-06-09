Nuggets holding 25th annual basketball camps

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets travel basketball teams will hold their 25th annual camps June 14-17 and June 28-July 1 at East Lincoln High School. Registration for the camps is currently taking place.

The co-ed camps for children in grades 7 through 10 will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the aforementioned dates, while second through sixth graders will have their camps from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost to register for one week is $65 to preregister and $75 to sign up the day of camp.

The cost to preregister for both weeks of camp is $120. Additionally, there will be a $10 discount for families with two children enrolled in the camps.

“I am excited about the basketball camps at East Lincoln High School,” said Chip Ashley, director of the Nuggets. “The objectives of the camp are quite simple: I want campers to have fun and to improve their fundamental skills in all aspects of basketball.”

Applications can be sent electronically by emailing Ashley at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com. They can also be downloaded online at denvernuggetsnc.teampages.com.