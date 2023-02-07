Northview Middle School named its gymnasium after longtime boys basketball coach Mike Mackie, far left, during a ceremony on Jan. 26. Mackie, who also coached football and baseball and served as Northview's athletic director during his 20-plus years at the school, retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. He won over 300 basketball games at Northview and totaled over 600 victories in his head coaching career, which also included stints at other schools.
Northview names gym after longtime basketball coach
