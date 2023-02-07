Northview Middle School named its gymnasium after longtime boys basketball coach Mike Mackie, far left, during a ceremony on Jan. 26. Mackie, who also coached football and baseball and served as Northview's athletic director during his 20-plus years at the school, retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. He won over 300 basketball games at Northview and totaled over 600 victories in his head coaching career, which also included stints at other schools.