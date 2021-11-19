 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northview Middle volleyball goes 13-1
0 Comments

Northview Middle volleyball goes 13-1

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Northview Middle volleyball team
Submitted photo

The Northview Middle School volleyball team recently won a conference championship after completing a 13-1 season. Players for Northview included Olivia Alala, Lula Barfoot, Courtlynn Bridgers, Addison Champion, Emmi Gambill, Amelia Graham, Ryan Hines, Piper Jillings, Scarlett Krenzel, Emma Mullis, Kylie Pallas, Emma Pfeifer, Maya Rodriguez, Reagan Shoemaker, Ella Stephens, Ella Kate Stewart, Rylee Walter and Rhylee Wyant, while team managers were Dayana Almanza-Medina and Ping Jun Sain. The team was coached by Chris Winkler and Chloe Falowski.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert