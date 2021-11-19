Northview Middle volleyball goes 13-1

The Northview Middle School volleyball team recently won a conference championship after completing a 13-1 season. Players for Northview included Olivia Alala, Lula Barfoot, Courtlynn Bridgers, Addison Champion, Emmi Gambill, Amelia Graham, Ryan Hines, Piper Jillings, Scarlett Krenzel, Emma Mullis, Kylie Pallas, Emma Pfeifer, Maya Rodriguez, Reagan Shoemaker, Ella Stephens, Ella Kate Stewart, Rylee Walter and Rhylee Wyant, while team managers were Dayana Almanza-Medina and Ping Jun Sain. The team was coached by Chris Winkler and Chloe Falowski.