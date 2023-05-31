Five female eighth graders from Northview Middle School made history during the 2022-23 school year. They won conference championships in basketball, volleyball and soccer, posting a combined regular-season record of 42-0 in the three sports. Additionally, all five student-athletes maintained straight A’s or A’s and B’s both semesters while taking academically or intellectually gifted (AIG) courses and high school math. Pictured, from left, are Piper Jillings, Eyja Tryggvadottri, Scarlett Krenzel, Emmi Gambill and Ella Kate Stewart.
Northview Middle student-athletes win trio of conference titles
