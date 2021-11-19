 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northview Middle soccer posts 14-0 record
0 Comments

Northview Middle soccer posts 14-0 record

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Northview Middle boys soccer team
Submitted photo

The Northview Middle School boys soccer team recently won a conference championship after completing a 14-0 season. Players for Northview included Jose Alonso, Giovany Aranzolo-Castro, Gerardo Arriaga-Trejo, Porter Bray, Fernando Callejas-Vallencia, Christian Cooper, Rocco Dickman, Harper Hendrix, Axel Hernandez-Guerrero, Cameron Hovis, Devin Jenkins, Braedan McCourt, Jack Osborne, Miles Osborne, Nathan Perez-Escobedo, Dalton Rice, Rowen Shiflet, Simon Thao and Frank Young. The team was coached by Kyle Landis.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert