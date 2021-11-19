Northview Middle soccer posts 14-0 record

The Northview Middle School boys soccer team recently won a conference championship after completing a 14-0 season. Players for Northview included Jose Alonso, Giovany Aranzolo-Castro, Gerardo Arriaga-Trejo, Porter Bray, Fernando Callejas-Vallencia, Christian Cooper, Rocco Dickman, Harper Hendrix, Axel Hernandez-Guerrero, Cameron Hovis, Devin Jenkins, Braedan McCourt, Jack Osborne, Miles Osborne, Nathan Perez-Escobedo, Dalton Rice, Rowen Shiflet, Simon Thao and Frank Young. The team was coached by Kyle Landis.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!