The Northview Middle School football team recently won a conference championship after completing a 7-0 season. Players for Northview included Ronan Nieland, Darrow Holder, Kamon Jones, Coleman Gray, Trevin Sims, Dorrian Medley, Maddox McRee, Miles Soden, Andrew Smith, JB Young, Harrison Bogle, Shade Joyner, Carter Toney, Xavier Ferguson, JaiKylain Ramseur, Drayton Jefferson, Wyatt Everman, Landon Powell, Jaheem Jenkins, Noah Stephens, Sam McGuire, Jake Holbrook, Markus Hardenburg, Jason Wyatt, Merrick Martin, Arni Tryggvason, Shamarion Shade, Lucas Carcamo, Patrick Parlier, Jackson Fox, Landon Vazquez, Rashad Swinton, Brett Rowland, Zach Rose and Damien Le. The team was coached by Mike Mackie, Kyle Osteen and Josh Ward.
Northview Middle football finishes 7-0
