 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northview Middle football finishes 7-0
0 Comments

Northview Middle football finishes 7-0

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Northview Middle football team
Submitted photo

The Northview Middle School football team recently won a conference championship after completing a 7-0 season. Players for Northview included Ronan Nieland, Darrow Holder, Kamon Jones, Coleman Gray, Trevin Sims, Dorrian Medley, Maddox McRee, Miles Soden, Andrew Smith, JB Young, Harrison Bogle, Shade Joyner, Carter Toney, Xavier Ferguson, JaiKylain Ramseur, Drayton Jefferson, Wyatt Everman, Landon Powell, Jaheem Jenkins, Noah Stephens, Sam McGuire, Jake Holbrook, Markus Hardenburg, Jason Wyatt, Merrick Martin, Arni Tryggvason, Shamarion Shade, Lucas Carcamo, Patrick Parlier, Jackson Fox, Landon Vazquez, Rashad Swinton, Brett Rowland, Zach Rose and Damien Le. The team was coached by Mike Mackie, Kyle Osteen and Josh Ward.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert