The Northview Middle School boys basketball team won the 42nd Kermit Whisnant Memorial Basketball Tournament this week at Mill Creek Middle School in Claremont. The top seed in the eight-team tournament, Northview defeated eighth-seeded River Bend 37-26 in the quarterfinals, fourth-seeded Maiden 40-26 in the semifinals and third-seeded Newton-Conover 50-29 in the championship game.
