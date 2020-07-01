No baseball for Crawdads, rest of minors in 2020

The Crawdads, who are the Class A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are one of only two teams in the South Atlantic League that haven’t had to furlough any employees.

“We’re pretty fortunate from that nature that we have these events,” said Locascio, “but also that we have an ownership that’s committed to our area and that wants us to be embedded and believes in what we’re doing and is riding this storm with us.”

Nevertheless, Locascio misses the ballpark noise that comes with hosting Minor League Baseball games. He also misses the relationships built with fans during the season.

“I joke with my wife about it, when baseball season’s here the stadium and the fans become family more than your own personal family,” said Locascio. “You see them on a nightly basis and so that’s something that you take for granted.

“You walk around the stadium and you’re used to hearing the noise, the extra sound, and it’s just not there,” he continued. “So those relationships are second to none and I think something that we take for granted so often, but they’re definitely missed. I feel like we’re an escape for them as well, we’re part of their summer routine.”

According to Locascio, the fan support has continued even during these trying times.