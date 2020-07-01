No baseball for Crawdads, rest of minors in 2020

A difficult decision was made on Tuesday, as Minor League Baseball announced the cancellation of games at all levels this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That means that for the first time since 1992 — the year before their inaugural season — the Hickory Crawdads won’t take the field in 2020.
Additionally, while Major League Baseball players were expected to report to a three-week “spring” training by Wednesday, minor leaguers won’t play a season for the first time since Minor League Baseball was founded in 1901.
“We sort of from the get-go knew there was a chance (the season could be canceled),” Crawdads general manager Douglas Locascio said. “But then getting the word on Tuesday from Minor League Baseball that the season was being canceled, it just sort of finally fully hit home. … It’s uncharted territory; I think everyone’s going through disappointment, but we’re just sort of learning as we go, we’re learning to take it one day at a time.
“It’s caused us to evaluate our business model and to look at different ways that we can drive income,” he added. “Different ways we can potentially utilize our stadium here, this beautiful facility that we have at L.P. Frans.”
Consequently, beginning with the weekend of July 10, 10 consecutive weekends have already been booked by various organizations that will rent L.P. Frans Stadium. Those include travel baseball tournaments, company outings and a prospect showcase hosted by the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team.
The Crawdads, who are the Class A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are one of only two teams in the South Atlantic League that haven’t had to furlough any employees.
“We’re pretty fortunate from that nature that we have these events,” said Locascio, “but also that we have an ownership that’s committed to our area and that wants us to be embedded and believes in what we’re doing and is riding this storm with us.”
Nevertheless, Locascio misses the ballpark noise that comes with hosting Minor League Baseball games. He also misses the relationships built with fans during the season.
“I joke with my wife about it, when baseball season’s here the stadium and the fans become family more than your own personal family,” said Locascio. “You see them on a nightly basis and so that’s something that you take for granted.
“You walk around the stadium and you’re used to hearing the noise, the extra sound, and it’s just not there,” he continued. “So those relationships are second to none and I think something that we take for granted so often, but they’re definitely missed. I feel like we’re an escape for them as well, we’re part of their summer routine.”
According to Locascio, the fan support has continued even during these trying times.
“They’ve called to check on us. They’ve sent us numerous emails, letters and notes just saying, ‘Hey, if there’s anything we can do, let us know. We’re here for you,’” said Locascio. “That outpouring of support is second to none.”
As for fans that had already purchased tickets for the 2020 season, those will roll over to 2021. Many corporate partners and season ticket holders have already been contacted, while others will be notified over the next week or so.
“If people have specific questions or something that they’d specifically like to talk about, they can give us a call here at the office and we’d be glad to talk to them, but we will roll everything over to 2021 and the staff is already hard at work planning for 2021,” said Locascio. “Typically you start that prep work in the September time frame, so we’re just getting a few extra months’ jump on it and I can’t wait for opening day 2021 just to see baseball back in Hickory.
“We’re excited,” he continued. “We don’t quite know what that scape will look like, that’s the other interesting thing. For us it’s sort of a non-factor, but I feel for those teams that are kind of on that bubble that don’t know with this new PBA (Professional Baseball Agreement) if they’re gonna have a team or if they’re not gonna have a team, so my heart goes out to those people. But for us, we know we’ll be playing baseball in Hickory, North Carolina, in 2021. It’s just a matter of what it looks like, who we’re playing, who’s in our league, those sort of specifics.”
The Crawdads finished 83-52 in 2019 and reached their fourth SAL championship series in franchise history. Hickory’s loss to the Lexington Legends marked the first time the Crawdads have reached the league title series and failed to win it.
The Crawdads’ office can be reached at 828-322-3000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!