NEWTON — Newton Elks Lodge #2042 will hold its 20th annual spring charity golf tournament on Saturday, May 13, at Lincoln Country Club in Lincolnton.

The charity tournament format is captain’s choice with four players per team. A shotgun start is set for 2 p.m. with registration beginning at 1 p.m.

Cost to play in the tournament is $80 per player or $320 per four-person team. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, golfers' gifts, one mulligan and one skirt shot. Additional mulligans and skirt shots will be sold the day of the event for $10 each.

First- and second-place teams will win prizes, and a special gift will be presented to the team with the best score. Also, prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive will be awarded.

Prizes, raffle drawings, food, sponsor recognition and a cash bar reception will be held at the Newton Elks Lodge immediately after the tournament.

Proceeds from the charity golf tournament will support capital improvements at the Newton Elks Lodge as well as donations made to local charities.

Team registration forms and corporate/individual sponsorship opportunities are available at the Newton Elks Lodge, which is located at 625 West J Street in Newton. For more information, call the Newton Elks Lodge at 828-464-1360 or Chris Rohan at 714-767-2944. Rohan can also be reached via email at crohan874@gmail.com.