Walker snags two wins in one night at track

Racer Mitch Walker won twice on Saturday night during racing action at Hickory Motor Speedway.

In the first of two races in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models, Walker captured the pole position and went on to win.

Here’s how the 40-lap race unfolded:

Walker in the No. 15 topped qualifying and started from the pole position with Charlie Watson in the No. 9 to his outside. Landon Huffman in the No. 75 and Chase Dixon in the No. 07 made up row two.

Watson used the high groove to take the early lead. A caution came out on Lap 19 as the No. 55 of Isabella Robusto spun out while battling Jeff Sparks in the No. 7 for the fifth position. The restart had Watson and Walker door to door for the green flag. On Lap 22, Walker moved around Watson for the top spot. Walker drove on to the win, his first Late Model victory at Hickory Motor Speedway. Watson would take second place with Huffman finishing third. Dixon would finish fourth and Robusto would battle back to take fifth.

The next race was the Heritage Finance Street Stocks for a 30-lap race. Rick Hale in the No. 7 qualified in the top spot with D.J. Little in the No. 11 to his outside. Jeff Byers in the No. 64 and Jon Austin in the No. 9 rolled off in row two. Byers drove to the win. Austin finished second, Hale was third, and Little came home in fourth.

A 50-lap race among drivers in the Paramount Kia “BIG 10” Racing Challenge for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models was up next. Akinori Ogata in the No. 14 would top qualifying and start from the front. He never gave up the lead. Ogata drove to the win. Christopher Martin finished in second with Max Price taking third.

The Super Trucks ran a 35-lap feature. Ricky Dennie in the No. 6 was the fastest car in qualifying and in the race. He won. Duane Cook would finish second, and Joey Shuryan would take third.

The 4 Cylinders competed in a 25-lap feature. Robert Trivette in the No. 11 would start from the pole and never relinquish the lead.

Trivette grabbed the win. Brian Mundy in the No. 6 was second. Curtis Pardue would finish third.

The second 40-lap late model race closed out the night and the final results were similar to the first race, despite an inverted start that send the race winner to the back of the field.

Mitch Walker drove to his second win of the night. Annabeth Barnes-Crum finished second, and Isabella Robusto was third.

Next week

On June 11, the track will host the inaugural Jack Ingram Memorial race, a 111-lap feature to remember NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks will follow the event.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, teens and military members; children 12 and younger get in free.