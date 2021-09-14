Race results: Lothian, Scott, Watson among winners at Hickory Motor Speedway

Hickory Motor Speedway hosted six races on Sept. 11, including a twin bill of 40-lap events in the track’s top series.
Heritage Finance Late Models – Race 1
Blake Lothian in the #59 set the fast time in qualifying and start from the top spot with Lavar Scott in the #34 to his outside. Row two was Regina Sirvent in the #10 and Jessie Cann in the #19. Lothian and Scott battled for the early lead. Scott, Lothian, Sirvent, J.P. Dyar in #21, and Ricky Bruce in #X would make up the top five at the halfway point. The caution came out on lap 36 as Bruce rolled to a stop in turn two. Scott and Lothian brought the field back to the restart. Scott claimed the better start and took the lead. Scott drove to the win. Lothian would take second, with Sirvent finishing third. Dyar would grab fourth, and Bruce would come home in fifth.
Renegades
In the 20-lap race, Spencer Dickinson in the #6 started from the pole position with Brandon Hasson in the #82 to his outside. David Hasson in the #83 and Matthew Chambers in the #81 started in row two. Dickinson took the early lead and never relinquished it. Dickinson would drive on to take the win. Robbie Hollifield would finish second with Brandon Hasson taking third. David Hasson was fourth and Matthew Chambers was fifth.
Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models
In the 35-lap feature, Bryson Ruff in the #24 started in the top spot with Mason Maggio in the #12 to his outside. Row two was Max Price in the #22 and Skyler Chaney in the #17. Ruff pulled to the early lead with Maggio giving chase. Price and Chaney battled for third until Price nosed ahead. The battle for fifth matched Josh Stark in the #32 and Graham Hollar in the #25. Ruff, Maggio, Price, Chaney and Stark would be the top five at the halfway point. Lap 25 saw Hollar make the pass on Stark for fifth. Ruff would drive to victory. Maggio was second, Price was third, Chaney was fourth and Hollar was fifth.
Heritage Finance Street Stocks
In a 30-lap race, Jesse Clark in the #5 and Derek Fowler in the #31 started in the front row. Marshall Sutton in the the #64 and John Clark in the #5x would start in row two. Jesse Clark grabbed the lead and refused to share it. He won the race. Fowler was second, Sutton was third, John Clark was fourth and Johnson finished fifth.
Super Trucks
Charlie Watson was on the pole for the 35-lap race in the #9 with Zac Fowler in the #4 to his outside. Row two was Jacob Weidman in the #77 and Duane Cook in the #17. Watson grabbed the lead as Weidman challenged Fowler for second. A spin involving Joey Shuryan in the #30 and Allen Huffman in the #51 would bring out the caution on lap 7. Watson grabbed the win with Fowler in second Weidman snagged third, Ricky Dennie settled for fourth and Huffman was fifth.
Heritage Finance Late Models – Race 2
In the final race of the night, the field was inverted from the first late models feature.
The second 40-lap race saw J.P. Dyar in the #21 and Regina Sirvent in the #10 in row one for the green flag. Row two was Blake Lothian in the #59 and Lavar Scott in the #34.
When the race began, Dyar nosed ahead on the backstretch. Lothian then took his car under both Dyar and Sirvent and made the battle for the lead a three-wide affair. Lothian emerged in front with Sirvent in second. Scott worked his way around Dyar for third. Lothian, Scott, Sirvent, Dyar, and the #X of Ricky Bruce would be the top five at the halfway point. Lothian and Scott battled the final 15 laps with only inches separating the two. Lothian grabbed the win by half-a-car length. Scott was second and Sirvent was third. Dyar was fourth and Bruce came in fifth.
