Race results: Lothian, Scott, Watson among winners at Hickory Motor Speedway

In the 35-lap feature, Bryson Ruff in the #24 started in the top spot with Mason Maggio in the #12 to his outside. Row two was Max Price in the #22 and Skyler Chaney in the #17. Ruff pulled to the early lead with Maggio giving chase. Price and Chaney battled for third until Price nosed ahead. The battle for fifth matched Josh Stark in the #32 and Graham Hollar in the #25. Ruff, Maggio, Price, Chaney and Stark would be the top five at the halfway point. Lap 25 saw Hollar make the pass on Stark for fifth. Ruff would drive to victory. Maggio was second, Price was third, Chaney was fourth and Hollar was fifth.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heritage Finance Street Stocks

In a 30-lap race, Jesse Clark in the #5 and Derek Fowler in the #31 started in the front row. Marshall Sutton in the the #64 and John Clark in the #5x would start in row two. Jesse Clark grabbed the lead and refused to share it. He won the race. Fowler was second, Sutton was third, John Clark was fourth and Johnson finished fifth.

Super Trucks