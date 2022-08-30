Millington, Huffman win late model races

There were five races and five different winners, even with the late model drivers competing in two 40-lap features.

Leading off the evening’s festivities would be the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models for the first of their twin 40-lap features. Ryan Millington in the #15 would top qualifying and start from the top spot with Isabella Robusto in the #55 to his outside. Row two would be made up of Ryan Wilson in the #2 and Landon Huffman in the #75 for the green flag. Millington would nose ahead to the early lead, but Robusto would be glued to his bumper in her bid for the top spot. Lap 6 would see Wilson work his way under Robusto for second and Huffman would attempt to follow him as well. Robusto would hold Huffman at bay for several laps until Huffman would make the pass for third. Bryson Ruff in the #24 would nose under Robusto as well and make the pass for fourth. Huffman would pressure Wilson for second and complete the pass on lap 18. Ruff would follow Huffman around Wilson for third, but contact in turn three between the two would bring out the caution and bring the cars of Ruff, Wilson, and Charlie Watson in the #9 to a stop on the track. All cars would continue in the event. Millington and Huffman would bring the field to the green flag. Millington would jump to the early lead as Robusto would move under Huffman for second. Huffman’s car would seem to be losing power as he would settle into third. Ruff would pressure Huffman for third, however contact between him and Annabeth Barnes-Crum in the #12 would bring out the caution on lap 23 and collect Ruff, Watson, and the #17 of Skyler Chaney. Ruff and Watson would park their cars as Chaney would return to action. Millington and Robusto would bring the field back to the green flag. Millington would pull back to the lead. Huffman would see engine issues bring him to pit road after he would slow on the track. Millington would drive on to take the win. Robusto would finish 2nd with Barnes-Crum taking 3rd. Lavar Scott in the #34 would grab 4th and Chaney would come home in 5th.

The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models would hit the famed 3/8 mile oval next for their 35-lap feature. Michael Bumgarner in the #97 would be fastest in qualifying and take the pole position with Charlie Watson in the #9 to his outside. Zack Wells in the #66 and Reilly Doyle in the #23 would make up row two for the start. Watson would use the high line to clear Bumgarner for the lead as they would come off turn four on the first lap. The caution would quickly fly with a spin by the #98 of Billy Smith and the #51 of Garrett Freeman. Watson and Bumgarner would bring the field back to the restart. Watson would pull back to the lead with Bumgarner close behind. Lap 7 would see Kevin Dill in the #7 make the pass around Doyle for fourth. The halfway point would see Watson, Bumgarner, Wells, Dill, and Doyle as the top five. Smith and Trey Canipe in the #5 would have a spirited battle for sixth. Watson would prove too strong and drive on to the win. Bumgarner would finish 2nd with Wells taking 3rd. Dill would grab 4th and Doyle would finish 5th.

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks would be next for their 30-lap feature. Jesse Clark in the #5 would start from the top spot with Derek Fowler in the #5x starting to his outside. DJ Little in the #11 and Jeff Byers in the #64 would make up row two. Clark would pull to the lead with Little moving around Fowler for second. Fowler would stay glued to Little’s rear bumper and look to regain the position. Lap 5 would see Fowler make the move back around Little to reclaim the second position. The halfway point would see Clark, Fowler, Little, Byers, and Jacob Hayes in the #48 as the top five. Lap 18 would see Fowler slow on the track and come to pit road, ending his shot at the win. Clark would prove too strong for the field and drive on to the win. Little would take 2nd and Byers would finish 3rd. Robert DiVanna in the #71 would grab 4th and Jon Austin in the #9 would come home in 5th.

Next up would see the Super Trucks for their 35-lap feature. Ricky Dennie in the #6 would start from the point with Joey Shuryan in the #30 to his outside. Spencer Boyd in the #12 and Josh Goble in the #65 would roll off in row two. Dennie would pull to the early lead with Shuryan giving chase. Dennie, Shuryan, Boyd, Goble, and Duane Cook in the #17 would make up the top five at halfway. Boyd would move around Shuryan for second on lap 20. The caution would fly on lap 26 as Baron Kuritzky in the #21 would spin on the front stretch. Dennie and Boyd would bring the field back to the green flag. Dennie would move back to the lead with Boyd running second. The caution would fly on lap 32 as contact between Cook and Shuryan would send them spinning in turn one. The restart would see Dennie and Boyd once again bring the field to the green flag. Dennie would take the lead as Goble would look to move around Boyd for second. Dennie would drive on to take the win. Goble would grab 2nd with Boyd finishing 3rd. Shuryan would bounce back from the spin to take 4th and John Reynolds in the #55 would come home in 5th.

Closing out the night’s excitement would be the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models in their final 40 lap feature of the event. The top four cars would invert from the finishing order of race one to set the starting order from race two. Lavar Scott in the #34 and Annabeth Barnes-Crum in the #12 would roll off from the front row. Isabella Robusto in the #55 and Ryan Millington in the #15 would make up row two for the start. Barnes-Crum would nose ahead from the outside as the field would head down the backstretch. However, the caution would fly before the lap was completed as contact between Robusto and Scott would send Scott spinning in turn three and collect first race winner Millington as well as Charlie Watson in the #9. Watson and Scott would be able continue. Millington’s night would be over after his crew would thrash to get him back on the track only to see damage to the radiator, ending his chance of a sweep of the night’s events. The restart would see Barnes-Crum and Landon Huffman in the #75 make up the front row. Huffman, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Hickory Motor Speedway Late Model points leader, would find a spark plug wire to be the culprit in race one and be able start race two and hope to minimize any loss of points. Barnes-Crum and Huffman would battle door to door for several laps, and for a few short moments Ryan Wilson in the #2 would make it a three wide battle for the lead. Huffman would eventually take the spot with Barnes-Crum giving chase. Wilson’s car would slow and come to pit road. Robusto would pressure Barnes-Crum for second as Huffman would set the pace. Huffman, Barnes-Crum, Robusto, Watson, and Chaney would be the top five at halfway. After a lengthy side by side battle Robusto would move around Barnes-Crum for second. Huffman would drive on to take the win. Robusto would finish 2nd and Barnes-Crum would take 3rd. Watson would finish 4th and Chaney would come home in 5th.

Racing returns to America’s Most Famous Short Track next week, September 3, with the 46th running of the prestigious Bobby Isaac Memorial presented by Paramount Auto Group.

The track will be silent on September 10 and racing returns the following week, September 17, with the season finale Championship Night presented by Catawba County United Way, with free admission for all fans!

The always exciting Tour of Destruction returns on October 1.

