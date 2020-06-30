Hickory Motor Speedway roundup: Berry drives to two wins on hot Saturday night

Racing returned to Hickory Motor Speedway Saturday night with the running of the KSP Promotions, LLC 315.
Leading off the night’s festivities would be the Renegades on the track for their 20-lap battle. Gary Ledbetter in the #8 would start from the point with Robbie Hollifield in the #51 to his outside. Ledbetter would move to the early lead with Hollifield just behind. Spencer Dickinson in the #6 and Joseph Hodges in the #4 would move around Dickinson for second and third. A spin by the #73 of Kyle Boice would bring out a caution on lap 8. The restart would see Ledbetter move back to the lead. Lap 11 would see a major engine problem as Ledbetter would have his power plant let go in front of the field. Dickinson, Hollifield, Hodges, and Justin Austin in the #4 would all be caught up in the oil and sustain major damage. Dickinson and Hollifield would be unable to continue.
The restart on lap 11 would see Ben Campbell in the #27 and Zachary Mullins in the #72 leading the field back to the green flag. Mullins would move to the front with Campbell close behind. Lap 16 would see the caution fly again as Austin would spin on the front stretch. Mullins and Campbell would line up door to door for the restart. Mullins would pull to the lead with Hodges on his bumper. Lap 17 would see the caution fly once again as contact with Hodges would send Mullins spinning. Campbell and Austin would lead the field back to the green. Austin would move to the front. Contact from Campbell would see Mullins spinning and the caution flying. Austin and Hodges would start from the front row once again. Hodges would move to the front and drive on to the win. Austin would finish second with Mullins battling back after multiple spins to finish third. Campbell would finish fourth and Boice would finish fifth.
The 4-Cylinders would hit the track next for their 25-lap feature. Brian Mundy in the #6 would take the top spot in qualifying and start from the point with Curtis Pardue in the #17 to his outside. Mundy would move to the early lead with Pardue pedaling it in second. Cody Combs in the #9 would start deep in the field but move his way up to third by the halfway point. Mundy would prove too tough on the night and take the win. Pardue would finish second and Combs would hold on to third. Ashton Trivette in the #21 would finish fourth with Robert Trivette in the #83 finishing fifth.
Next up would be race one of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Model doubleheader. Josh Berry in the #88 would set the fast time in qualifying and start from the top spot with Ryan Millington in the #15 to his outside. Row two would see Nolan Pope in the #1 and Austin McDaniel in the #12 side by side for the start. Berry and Millington would duel door to door as McDaniel would come to a stop in turn two with a problem. As the caution would fly McDaniel would come to pit road for repairs and return to the track. Millington would be scored as the leader and bring the field back to the green flag on the outside with Berry to his inside. After a handful of laps Berry would use the low line to move back to the top spot with Millington close in tow. Sam Butler in the #81 and Pope would have a spirited battle for third. The battle would rage for 10 laps with neither giving an inch. Berry would prove too strong and drive on to the win. Millington would wheel into second while Pope would hang on to third. Butler would finish fourth while Justin Carroll in the #57 would come home in fifth.
The Carolina Pro Late Model Series would be next on the track for the Furick 75. Carson Kvapil in the #35 would set fast time in qualifying with Nick Loden in the #43 close behind in second. After the qualifying, the field was inverted. Josh Lowder in the #63 would start from the point with Ross Dalton in the #50 to his outside. After taking the green flag Dalton would take the early lead with Lowder in second. Kvapil would move to second on lap 6 and to the top spot on lap 8. Loden would also make the hard charge to the front and move to second on lap 8. The caution would fly on lap 18 as the #61 of Gabriel Fogg would spin in turn three. Kvapil and Loden would lead the field to the green flag. Lap 20 would see Loden move to the front. Lap 25 would see the caution fly as contact would send the #76 of Jerick Johnson spinning. Loden and Kvapil would pace the field back to the green flag. Kvapil would move to the front with Loden getting pressure from Will Cox for second. The caution would fly on lap 36 as Bill Catania in the #18 and the #5 of Max Gutierrez would spin coming off of turn four. Kvapil and Loden would bring the field back to green flag on the restart. As the field would get the green flag several cars would cross up in the front and a chain reaction would ensue with multiple cars involved. The #52 of Zach Keller would suffer the most damage with a hard hit into the outside wall. Keller would be OK, but unable to continue in the race. Kvapil and Loden would restart from row one. Kvapil would move back to the point. Amber Lynn in the #2 and Cox would battle hard for the third position. Lap 38 would see the caution fly as Lynn would spin in turn four. Everyone would be able to continue. The front row would once again see Kvapil and Loden for the restart. Kvapil would move back to the front with Loden running second and Lowder up to third. Lap 51 would see the caution fly as the #98 of Matt Henley would have problems and come to rest in turn three after hitting the wall. Henley’s night would end with a wrecker ride to the pits. Kvapil and Loden would bring the field back to the green flag. Kvapil would once again use the high line to move to the top spot. Kvapil would face a late-race challenge and hang on to claim the win. Loden would pressure for the top spot late, however he would have to settle for second with Cox finishing third. Lowder would finish fourth and Tissott would take fifth.
Hitting the track next would be the Super Trucks as they would roll off for their 35-lap race. Charlie Watson in the #9 would start from the front with Joey Shuryan in the #30 to his outside for the green flag. Watson would pull to the early lead with Shuryan in second. Zach Hale in the #97 and Dennis Trivette in the #28 would put on a hard-fought battle for the third spot. Hale would nose ahead for the position with Trivette in his tire tracks. Trivette would get around for third at the halfway point. Hale would spin coming off of turn four and make contact with the front stretch wall on lap 25, bringing out the caution. Hale’s truck would sustain substantial damage and end the night on the wrecker. Watson and Shuryan would bring the field back to the green flag. Watson would go quickly back to the lead. Lap 31 would see the caution fly as contact between Trivette and Shuryan would send Shuryan spinning. The restart would see Watson and Shuryan up front for the green flag. Watson would move back to front with Trivette coming to second. Shuryan would take third while Hale would finish fourth.
The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models would be the next to hit the track for their 50-lap battle in the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge. Josh Kossek in the #44k would take the pole position and start from the front with Dylon Ward in the #21 to his outside. Josh Stark in the #32 and Justin Whitaker in the #44 would make up row two for the start. Kossek would win the early battle and pull to the front with Ward close behind. The racing would be fast and furious throughout the field when Whitaker would spin coming off of turn four. Kossek and Ward would lead the field to the green flag. Kossek would pull ahead as Ward would see Stark coming in his rear view mirror. The caution would fly on lap 17 as the #42 of Ricky Bruce would spin on the backstretch. Whitaker would get collected in the incident and have to be towed back to the pits. After the caution, Kossek moved back to the front and Stark drove to second. Chase Janes in the #47 would have to start at the rear of the field after mechanical issues during qualifying, but would move all the way up to fourth on lap 25. The caution would fly on lap 29 as contact would send Stark spinning in turn two. Several cars would spin to avoid contact and everyone would be able to continue. There was another caution on lap 30 as the #4 of JR Goode would spin in turn three. Kossek and Janes would pace the field once again. Kossek would move ahead to the front. Cars would scramble for position on the backstretch and a pileup would occur with Stark getting the worst of it and ending what was a great run. Kossek and Janes would once again take the field to the green flag. Kossek would move to the top spot while the #14 of Akinori Ogata would challenge Janes for second. Kossek would hold off a late race challenge and take the win. Janes would finish second and Ward would grab third. Ogata would finish fourth and the #66 of Kevin Dill would finish fifth.
The Street Stocks would thunder onto the track next for their 30-lap feature. Mark Whitten in the #77 would start from the top spot with Gary Ledbetter in the #32 to his outside. Ledbetter would pull to the front on the backstretch. As the cars would come off turn four Kevin Eby in the #03 would look under Whitten for position and the #2 of Ethan Johnson was looking to his outside. Johnson and Whitten would make contact, sending both cars into the outside wall and into the tire barrier at the track entrance. Both drivers would be OK but neither car would be able to continue. Ledbetter and Eby would make up the front row for the restart. Ledbetter would nose ahead for the lead but Eby and the #64 of Marshall Sutton would remain close. Ledbetter would prove too tough on the night as he would grab the win. Eby would finish second and Sutton would finish third, Trey Buff in the #48 would come home in fourth and the #56 of John Guker would take fifth.
The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models would finish out the night with race two of the doubleheader. After the nine-car field was inverted from the finishing order of race one, Parker Chase in the #77 and Blake Stallings in the #19 would make up the front row. Row two would see Thomas Beane in the #31 and Connor Mosack in the #8. Chase would pull to the early lead with Stallings facing a challenge from Beane. Connor Mosack in the #8 would move to third, getting around Beane. Josh Berry in the #88 would patiently move up to fourth on lap 10. The lead would change hands as Stallings would move around Chase. Mosack and Berry would move to second and third and give chase to the leader. Lap 23 would see Berry pull to the lead with Ryan Millington in the #15 hot in his tracks. Millington would give chase, but Berry would drive on to the win and complete the sweep of both 40-lap features. Millington would finish second and Stallings would cap off the night with a good run in third. Nolan Pope in the #1 would move his way up to finish fourth while Mosack would finish in fifth.
Racing returns to the speedway on July 11 with a full slate of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series action.
For more info check us out at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, Twitter, Instagram, or call us at 828-464-3655.
