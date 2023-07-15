Hickory Motor Speedway Birthday Night was presented by Dickinson Service Center, Piggly Wiggly and Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group last Saturday as one of the oldest paved tracks in the United States celebrated 72 years of being open. Five different races were held, including a pair of 40-lap features in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division that were won by Kade Brown and Clark Houston.

Brown set the fastest time in qualifying for the opening Late Model race, while Tyler Matthews joined him in the front row for the green flag. Meanwhile, Vicente Salas and Landon S. Huffman made up the second row. Ultimately, Brown was also the race winner after exchanging the lead with the runner-up Matthews throughout the 40 laps, with Michael Bumgarner coming in third, Houston finishing fourth and Huffman rounding out the top five.

Twenty cars competed in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model race, which was the longest of the night at 50 laps. Bryson Ruff was the winner during qualifying, with Chase Janes starting to his outside and the twosome of Jordan McGregor and Zack Wells filling row two. Ruff was also victorious during the race itself, with Janes taking second, McGregor finishing third, Trey Canipe coming in fourth and Darren Krantz Jr. notching a fifth-place finish.

Next up was a 30-lap tilt featuring the Heritage Finance Street Stocks. Cody DeMarmels set the top time in qualifying and started the race from the front, with Trey Buff to his outside and the duo of DJ Little Jr. and Marshall Sutton in the second row. Following a late caution, DeMarmels took the checkered flag ahead of Sutton in second, Jonathon Fleming in third, Buff in fourth and Little in fifth.

For the 35-lap Black Bear Transmission Super Truck race, Charlie Neill was the top finisher during qualifying. Charlie Watson came in second to join Neill in the front row, while Huffman and Joey Shuryan made up the second row. During the race itself, Huffman earned a first-place finish, Shuryan came in second, Neill finished third, Ricky Dennie took fourth and Duane Cook was the fifth-place finisher.

Another race in the Late Model division closed the night, with a random drawing resulting in Landon D. Huffman starting from the pole position with Bryce Applegate joining him in the front row. As for row two, it was filled by Salas and Landon S. Huffman. In the end, Houston came in first ahead of Matthews in second, Bumgarner in third, Applegate in fourth and Landon D. Huffman in fifth.

The Southeast Super Trucks invade Hickory Motor Speedway tonight, while the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series will be back in action next Saturday for Shriners Night at the Races, when 50% of all ticket sales will be donated to the Shriners. On July 29, the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour returns to HMS for Throwback Weekend, which will include several lengthy races.

For more information about upcoming events at Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, look for the track on social media or call 828-464-3655.

Note: Charlie Watson was the original winner in the Super Truck division and Landon S. Huffman was victorious in the second Late Model race, but both were later disqualified, resulting in the competitors that finished behind them each moving up a spot.