Hickory Motor Speedway held Shriners Night at the Races last Saturday, with Mason Diaz nabbing two victories in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division and three other races also taking place. The event was presented by Hendrick Honda Cars of Hickory.

The first 40-lap race featuring the Late Models kicked off the night, with Kade Brown and Diaz filling the front row at the start. As for the second row, it was made up of Vicente Salas and Ryan Millington. Following multiple cautions, Diaz took the checkered flag ahead of Brown in the runner-up position, Tyler Matthews in third, Millington in fourth and Ronnie Bassett Jr. in fifth.

The Renegades took the track next for a 20-lap battle, with Brian Larkin setting the fast time in qualifying and being joined by Steve Smart in the front row. Meanwhile, row two consisted of Brandon Hasson and Justin Austin. This race also featured multiple cautions, with Austin ultimately holding off Hasson for the victory and Kyle DiVanna, Matthew Chambers and Jordan Cook finishing third through fifth.

In the third race of the night, the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models took part in a 50-lap tilt. Bryson Ruff won the pole position during qualifying with Landon D. Huffman starting the race to his outside, while Darren Krantz Jr. and Zack Wells filled the second row. In the end, Ruff also won the race itself and chose to donate all of his winnings to the Catawba County Shrine Club, with Huffman finishing second, Krantz coming in third, Graham Hollar taking fourth and Daniel Wilk finishing fifth.

A 30-lap feature in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division served as the penultimate race. Cody DeMarmels posted the fast time in qualifying and was joined by Trey Buff in the front row for the green flag, with the twosome of Jacob Hayes and Marshall Sutton making up row two. DeMarmels was the race winner as well, while Sutton came in second, Buff finished third, DJ Little Jr. took fourth and Kyle Boice rounded out the top five.

Last Saturday’s final race was another 40-lap Late Model battle that saw an invert of the finishing order from the opening race. Jason Kitzmiller led the field to the green flag, with Brent Crews to his outside and the duo of Clark Houston and Landon S. Huffman filling the second row. When the dust settled, Diaz found his way to the front for another triumph, Millington finished second, Michael Bumgarner came in third, Bassett took fourth and Landon D. Huffman finished fifth.

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour takes over Hickory Motor Speedway tonight for Throwback Weekend. The United Speed Alliance Racing Pro Cup Throwback 225 will be among the races held, along with a 100-lap Pro Late Model race and a 125-lap Late Model Stock Car feature.

Next Saturday, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returns to Hickory Motor Speedway for All American Roofing Night. And on Aug. 12, it will be Coca-Cola Night at the Races with twin 40-lap features in the Late Model division.

For more information about upcoming events at Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, look for the track on social media or call 828-464-3655.