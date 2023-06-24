For the fifth time this year, Kade Brown was victorious in a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model division race at Hickory Motor Speedway. Five other winners were also crowned during last Saturday’s event, which was billed as S&S Roofing Night at the Races presented by We Rock the Spectrum, a kids’ gym located in Hickory.

The night began with a 25-lap race in the Black Bear Transmission Super Truck division. Following qualifying, Ashley Huffman and Charlie Watson filled the front row and Duane Cook and Charlie Neill made up row two. During the race itself, Watson passed Huffman on the final lap to earn the victory ahead of Huffman, Neill, Ricky Dennie and Cook in the second through fifth spots.

The Renegades rolled off next for a 20-lap feature. Zach Mullins set the fast time in qualifying to earn the pole position, with Brian Larkin starting the race to his outside and the twosome of Steve Smart and Brandon Hasson making up the second row. A pair of cautions took place during the race, which was ultimately won by Mullins ahead of Larkin in second place, Smart in third, Hasson in fourth and Jordan Cook in fifth.

The third race of the night saw the Heritage Finance Street Stocks compete in a 30-lap battle. Cody DeMarmels topped time trials and started from the front with Gary Ledbetter to his outside, while Trey Buff and Colby Sawyers filled the second row. In the end, Ledbetter led for most of the race en route to the checkered flag, with DeMarmels coming in second, Buff finishing third, Marshall Sutton taking fourth and Jacob Hayes rounding out the top five.

Next up was the Late Models’ 75-lap feature, which saw Brown earn the top spot in qualifying. Joining Brown in the front row was points leader Tyler Matthews, while Landon S. Huffman and Michael Bumgarner were in row two. Brown capped his successful night with a first-place finish, with Bumgarner passing Matthews with 15 laps remaining to finish second and Clark Houston and Huffman coming in fourth and fifth, respectively, behind Matthews.

In the 35-lap Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model race, Bryson Ruff was the winner during qualifying. To his outside at the start was Graham Hollar, with Chase Janes and Jordan McGregor filling the second row. Hollar won the race itself as well, while Ruff was the runner-up, Janes came in third, McGregor grabbed a fourth-place finish and Trey Canipe finished fifth.

The final race of the night featured the Super Trucks in another 25-lap tilt. Watson looked to win again as he started the race from the front, while Neill joined him in the first row and Dennie and Duane Cook were in row two. But in the end it was Huffman who came all the way from the rear of the six-car field for the victory, with Watson settling for second, Neill coming in third, Cook taking fourth and Dennie finishing fifth.

The Great American Smash started on Friday and continues tonight as the monster trucks take over Hickory Motor Speedway this weekend. Meanwhile, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series action returns to HMS on July 8.

