Fifteen years ago, Jordan McGregor drove his pickup truck from the West Coast to North Carolina with $60 in his pocket and a dream of one day making it to the NASCAR Cup Series. Although that didn’t pan out, after stepping away from auto racing for several years, the now 36-year-old is a regular competitor in the Limited Late Model division at Hickory Motor Speedway who has new aspirations.

McGregor’s father, Walt, introduced him to the sport when he was a child. In fact, most of McGregor’s formative years “revolved around going to the track with him and helping him” with his own racing career.

Originally from Seattle, McGregor competed in countless races growing up. When he was 21, he moved to New Mexico and participated in dirt track racing, something he called “a stop along the way” in his plan to eventually move to North Carolina.

“North Carolina’s kind of the heartbeat of auto racing,” said McGregor, a branch manager at MHC Kenworth (covering Asheville and Hickory) who lives in Morganton with his wife, Amanda, and their two kids. “It’s where the center of it is.”

After sleeping in his truck for a couple of nights, McGregor made his way to Hickory Motor Speedway for the opening race of the 2008 season. He talked to several people who were in attendance, including Danny Chafin, who at the time was a Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputy and was working security at the track.

“I started talking to him a little bit and he actually had a car and drove some, but was looking to get out of driving and put somebody else in it,” said McGregor. “So he agreed to let me test his car that week and after we tested he gave me the ride and I started driving for his family team.”

At the time, McGregor still had hopes of making it to the highest level of NASCAR. He drove for Chafin and others who gave him opportunities, but found that “it’s always an uphill battle trying to chase a dream like that.”

Nevertheless, McGregor was close to signing multiple deals to race for national tours in 2009. One was with the NASCAR Nationwide Series, which is now known as the Xfinity Series. McGregor filled out all of the paperwork, but was ultimately denied the chance to race at that level.

That’s when he decided to step away, at least for a bit. McGregor has been with Kenworth for more than a decade and he has been married for four years. But it wasn’t until 2021 that he bought a car and ran some races at Hickory Motor Speedway for the first time since leaving the sport that he’s loved his whole life.

McGregor acknowledges he “didn’t have a ton of luck.” In fact, he totaled his car on the first lap of a race late in 2021 and had to spend all of last year “rebuilding the car basically from the ground up.”

McGregor has been driving that car this year, and he’s currently third in Hickory Motor Speedway’s Limited Late Model standings with 418 points, behind only Chase Janes (452) and Graham Hollar (424). The next event at “America’s Most Famous Short Track” is scheduled for next Saturday.

“Even though I’d been out of it for so long, I had a lot of experience before, so I was able to bring some of that in,” said McGregor, who’s still looking for his first career win at Hickory Motor Speedway but has posted numerous runner-up finishes. “I think the challenge that we’ve had is technology changes, so technology now isn’t quite the same as it was 12 years ago, and I’ve had to learn a lot of that and I do all of my own setups (with a lot of help and guidance from Mark Goin at Purpose Built Chassis in Lenoir). I get help from friends and stuff like that, but I work on my car, I fix my car, I do everything in my own garage. So learning all of that again, it’s helped me.

“I think I’m pretty happy with what we’ve done,” he added. “We’re third in points after not being in it for so long, I’m pleased with that. Obviously, we want to win races — it’s fun either way, but it’s more fun if you’re winning — so I think really this year for me was about kind of rebuilding my brand and getting back out there and getting my name back out there.”

Although McGregor doesn’t know exactly what the future holds, he’s now racing for his own team, McGregor Motorsports. He would eventually like to turn it into a multi-car team so that he can help out young drivers, much like Chafin and others did for him years ago.

“You look at any other sport and you can get there with talent,” said McGregor. “Nowadays in auto racing it’s not really that, it really takes money. I didn’t have that when I was coming up, which is probably a big contributor to why I didn’t make it, but I had a lot of people that tried to help me along the way and that was important to me, that meant a lot to me.

“So I think I want to try to find ways to help these guys that don’t come from money that really have the ability,” he continued. “And at least try to open some doors for them and make it a little easier for them to get opportunities.”

For now, McGregor is simply enjoying racing in front of his family. He wants his children to grow up around the track like he did.

“It was important for me to get them out around the track because a lot of my favorite memories growing up were being at the track and being around that with my dad, so I wanted to have something that the family could do,” said McGregor. “And not only do I love doing it, but I think it’s something that as a family we can do and spend our summer Saturday nights at the race track making memories and having a good time.”

Sponsors for McGregor Motorsports include Skeet’s Wrecker Service, Hickory Springs Manufacturing, Joe’s Hand Cleaner, Sublmtd and Polar Bear Coolers. The team also recently partnered with TJ Hall, a Farm Bureau Insurance agent based in Lenoir.

All of those, and others, make it possible for McGregor to live out his new dream: competing in the sport he loves in front of the ones he loves. And he particularly enjoys doing so at a track like Hickory Motor Speedway.

“The history of the track is what’s really cool,” said McGregor. “They’ve got a lot of Hall of Famers that cut their teeth there and raced there throughout the years. ... It’s really challenging because of the old worn-out surface and of all the places I’ve ever raced, it’s the only track that I’ve never won a race at. So it draws me back to it because you want to conquer it as a racecar driver, you want to be able to win everywhere.”