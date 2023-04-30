Sunday’s South Atlantic League series finale came down to a battle of the bullpens, and Hickory could not keep the Winston-Salem bats at bay.

The Winston-Salem Dash scored go-ahead runs in both the eighth and ninth innings to defeat visiting Hickory 6-5 in front of 2,878 fans at Truist Stadium.

The win finished off a rain-shortened series with the Dash (14-5) taking five of the six games, including the last three. The Dash moved four games ahead of Hickory (10-9) for the South Division lead. The teams began the series on Tuesday tied for first place.

The teams entered the bottom of the eighth on Sunday deadlocked at 3-3. Hickory sent in Eudrys Manon, the fifth of six pitchers used on Sunday. The outing did not begin well, as Manon walked Loidel Chappelli ahead of a two-run blast by DJ Cladney. It was Cladney’s seventh home run of the year, which ties him for the SAL lead.

Hickory knotted the score at 5-5 with two runs in the top of the ninth. Hickory’s first four hitters reached base against reliever Adisyn Coffey. Cody Freeman singled in Max Acosta. A walk loaded the bases. Keyber Rodriguez’s fly ball to right scored Alejandro Osuna to tie the game.

The Crawdads again loaded the bases with one out, but Jeremiah Burke (1-0) replaced Coffey and retried the two batters he faced.

The Dash’s decisive rally started against Michael Brewer (0-1). Jason Matthews singled and Keegan Fish earned the walk. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third before Terrell Tatum’s single brought Matthews home with the winning run.

What's next?

Hickory returns home to L.P. Frans Stadium to start a series on Tuesday against the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. Winston-Salem stays home to play Greensboro on Tuesday.