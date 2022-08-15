Winston-Salem Dash headed to Hickory; 6-game series begins Tuesday

The Hickory Crawdads face the Winston-Salem Dash in a series starting Tuesday featuring two teams in desperate need of wins.

The Crawdads have won 18 games in the second half of the season. Winston has won 19. Both have losing records during the second half of the South Atlantic League season.

About the Crawdads

The Crawdads split a six-game series at Greenville last week. After battling until the final few games for the first-half South Division title, Hickory saw a realistic chance for a playoff berth evaporate when it lost five of six at home two weeks ago against Asheville, which has the worst road record in the league. Hickory enters the series 11 games out of first in the second half with 24 games to play.

There are several players on the current team (as of Aug. 14) that are garnering attention.

Pitcher Mason Englert spearheaded the Crawdads second no-hitter of the season last Thursday at Greenville with seven scoreless innings. Englert, the Rangers’ fourth round pick in 2018 out of Forney High in Texas, has been nearly unhittable since mid-July. Beginning with a start on July 17, when he allowed one base runner in five innings, Englert has given up two runs on six hits over 25.2 innings, with five walks and 33 strikeouts. His WHIP (walks plus innings pitched) of 0.98 and opponents’ batting avg. of .199 leads the South Atlantic League, while his 3.59 ERA is second.

Evan Carter continues to get more notice among the prospect ranking services. In its latest rankings for the Texas Rangers, Baseball America has placed Carter as the team’s No. 1 prospect. The 19-year-old has been added to MLB.com’s top 100 prospects at No. 100. Carter hit his 10th homer of the season last week, which gives him double-digit totals in doubles (18), triples (10) and home runs. He is just the second Crawdads player in the team’s history to accomplish that feat, joining 2013 outfielder Nick Williams. The Rangers second round pick in 2020 out of Elizabethton High in Tennessee, Carter is second in the SAL in runs scored, sixth in hits, seventh in OBP (.377) and OPS (.854).

Thomas Saggese was named the Rangers minor league player of the month for July. The Rangers fifth round pick out in 2020 out of Carlsbad High (California) put together a slashline of .377/.410/.662 for the month with an OPS of 1.072. He had 29 hits in 19 games with five homers, 16 runs scored and 19 RBI. For the season, Saggese is third in the SAL in hits and batting avg. (.308), fifth in slugging pct. (.487) and eighth in OPS (.843)

About the Dash

The Dash come to Hickory on the heels of a series split with Bowling Green. Although Winston-Salem has been below .500 much of the season, it is the second straight split against two of the better teams in the South Atlantic League. Prior to the split with the Hot Rods, who have the best overall record in the Sally League, Winston-Salem took three of six at Brooklyn, which currently leads the North Division. Despite the split with the Cyclones, the Dash are 9-15 on the road in the second half of the season.

The White Sox top prospect, shortstop Colson Montgomery, joined the Dash in late June. In the 33 games since joining the team, the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Southridge High in Indiana is hitting .288 with in OPS of .884. He is second on the team in OPS in August at 1.015.

The White Sox No. 5 prospect, pitcher Norge Vera, threw two scoreless innings in his first start with the Dash on Sunday. The White Sox are limiting the Cuban signee this season, as Vera has reached just four innings just once in nine starts. A strikeout machine, he has 37 Ks in 26 innings this year.

For the season, Tyler Osik is the South Atlantic League’s leader in batting avg. at .319. He is also fourth in on-base pct. (.396), sixth in the league in OPS (.857). Luis Mieses leads the league in hits and doubles. Duke Ellis leads in runs scored and stolen bases.

Series history

Hickory leads the season series 10-5 this year, including a 5-2 homestand against the Dash back in May. Over the two seasons this series has existed, the Crawdads hold a 21-17 edge, but the teams are 9-9 at L.P. Frans.

Schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. (Dollar Dog Tuesday, $2 Craft Beer Tuesday) Wednesday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. (Kids Win Wednesday, Wine Wednesday, Salute to Musicals) Thursday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m. (Thirsty Thursday, People’s Bank Thursday, College Football kickoff, Battle of the Bags) Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Princess Night, Catawba Science Center Night) Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m. (Fireworks, Llamas de Hickory Jerseys, Llama Gnome Giveaway to 1st 1,000 fans) Sunday, Aug. 21, 3 p.m. (Church Bulletin Sunday, Bark in the Park)

Prospects (MLB.com rankings)

Hickory (Texas Rangers): OF Evan Carter (6), RHP Ricky Vanasco (11), RHP TK Roby (12), LF Trevor Hauver (17), IF Thomas Saggese (25).

Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): SS Colson Montgomery (1), RHP Norge Vera (5), 3B Bryan Ramos (8), RHP Andrew Dalquist (11), RF Luis Mieses (24), RHP Cristian Mena (29), C Adam Hackenberg (30)