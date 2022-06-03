Tourists turn back Crawdads in Asheville; Hickory limited to 3 runs

One night after the Hickory Crawdads equaled their season high in runs, a trio of pitchers from Asheville shut down the bats and led the Tourists to a 7-3 win Thursday night at McCormick Field.

The victory for Asheville (19-28) was the second in three games during the current six-game, South Atlantic League series.

Early in the game, it appeared the Crawdads would continue to pummel Tourists pitching. After posting a 15-7 rout on Wednesday, Hickory led 2-0 two batters into the game when Evan Carter walked and Luisangel Acuna swatted his fifth homer of the season out to center. That’s his third homer since returning to the lineup last Saturday. Cody Freeman also singled in the first, but was picked off by starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti.

That turned out to be the last threat against the Tourists’ hurler, as Arrighetti powered up to strike out 10 over five innings and retired 11 straight at one point, until Chris Seise singled in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Arrighetti was supported by the team’s bats, as the Tourists staked him to a four-run lead after five innings.

Carter’s sacrifice fly in the eighth cut the Crawdads deficit to 6-3, but Chad Stevens returned the favor in with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to complete the scoring for the night.

Asheville pitching struck out 16 for the game. After the 10 from Arrighetti, Juan Pablo Lopez struck out five Crawdads over three innings, while he allowed the run in the eighth. Jose Betances added the final one in the ninth to close out the victory with a scoreless ninth.

Anderson gave up four runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings to take the loss (4-3). John Matthews struck out six during his 3.1 innings on the mound, but allowed two runs. Spencer Mraz finished up for Hickory with the one run surrendered in the eighth.

Hickory (28-20) did not lose any ground in the South Atlantic League South Division standings, as the Crawdads remain a half-game behind first place Bowling Green (Kentucky). The Hot Rods (28-19) dropped their second loss in three games to the Rome Braves (28-20), who forged a tie with Hickory for second with the victory in Georgia. The three teams have 18 games remaining in the first half, with the division winner assured of a playoff berth in September.

Notes

The Texas Rangers promoted infielder Frainyer Chavez from Hickory to AAA Round Rock (Texas) on Thursday. In 30 games with the Crawdads, Chavez posted a .281 batting average with five doubles and six RBI. It is Chavez’s first promotion to the AAA level. Replacing Chavez on the Crawdads roster is 1B/ OF Jake Guenther, who returns to Hickory. He hit .196 with two homers and five RBI in 18 games earlier this season.