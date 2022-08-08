Tourists take doubleheader from Crawdads

The Asheville Tourists entered the six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads with the worst road record in the South Atlantic League at 12-29. Following Sunday’s doubleheader, the Crawdads will be glad to bid the Tourists farewell for 2022.

Asheville capped the series with a sweep of Sunday’s games by scoring a run in the seventh to win 3-2 to finish the series. The Tourists never trailed in the opening game and won it 7-1.

The Tourists (44-55 overall, 18-16 second half) took five of six in the series and improved to 14-9 on the road against North Carolina teams. They are 3-30 against the rest of the Sally League.

Meanwhile, the Crawdads completed a two-week homestand at 5-7. With a chance to make a move in the second-half standings with 24 home contests in 33 games, Hickory went 11-13 at L.P. Frans and 13-20 overall. The Crawdads dropped to 54-49 overall and 15-21 in the second half. The Crawdads now sit 10 games out of first.

Hickory will play 18 of its last 30 games of the season on the road, Hickory will start a series Tuesday in Greenville, South Carolina against the Drive. The next home game is August 16 against Winston-Salem.

The inability of the Crawdads pitching staff throughout the week to put away hitters and close out innings reached a climax in the final inning of the two seven-inning contests. With the score tied at 2-2 in the seventh, reliever John Matthews (5-1) retired the first two hitters. The decisive moments began when Luis Santana earned a walk. Santana was especially difficult to retire in the series, as he reached base six times, including two home runs.

Matthews then walked Cristian Gonzalez before loading the bases by hitting Luis Guerrero with a pitch.

Hickory pitcher Michael Brewer was brought in to try and put the Asheville fire out, but he walked Kenedy Corona to force in the go-ahead run.

Jose Betances (1-2) finished off the win by getting the Crawdads on two weakly hit balls and a strikeout.