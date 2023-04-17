Hickory pitchers Kumar Rocker and Larson Kindreich dominated the Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks lineup for the second time in the week-long South Atlantic League series and led the Hickory Crawdads to a 3-0 win Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium.

The win by the visitors forged a tie in the six-game series with Rocker and Kindreich shutting down the Blue Rocks for two of the three wins.

Rocker, last year’s third overall pick in the Major League draft, tossed the first three innings on Sunday in Delaware. He allowed two hits and struck out four. Kindreich followed with three perfect innings and struck out three.

The performance comes on the heels of the previous outing that started the series on Tuesday, when Rocker allowed two hits and struck out eight over five innings. Kindreich allowed two hits and struck out one.

Two other pitchers entered for Hickory (4-3) in Sunday’s getaway game to close the road trip. Leury Tejada followed Kindreich with two perfect innings. Michael Brewer closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Hickory scored all the runs it needed in the third inning. Cooper Johnson was hit by a pitch to start the inning. One out later Alejandro Osuna walked. Both came around to score on Max Acosta’s double.

Wilmington (4-5) fired back briefly in the bottom of the inning, Vinadel Pena singled and Jordy Barley walked. Rocker retired the next three batters to snuff out the threat. From there, Hickory pitchers combined to retire 20 straight hitters before James Wood singled with two outs in the ninth. Wood was cut down at second trying to extend the play, which ended the game.

Keyber Rodriguez singled in Josh Hatcher in the sixth to account for the Crawdads final run.

Up next

Hickory starts a six-game home series at L.P. Frans on Tuesday against the Sally League’s defending champions, Bowling Green (Kentucky). Wilmington also plays on Tuesday, when it begins a series at Brooklyn.