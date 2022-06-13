Take the new version of you: Crawdads pitcher battles back from pandemic, surgery setbacks

Baseball is a game of adjustments and failure. The best players quickly recognize it’s important to keep grinding and finding ways to improve.

At the age of 23, Hickory Crawdads right-handed pitcher Ricky Vanasco has found this to be true.

His third professional season in 2019 was a breakout year for the native of Williston, Florida. Selected in the 15th round in 2017 by the Texas Rangers out of the town’s high school, Vanasco found a groove at short-season Spokane (Washington) in 2019, striking out 75 batters in 49.2 innings over 11 starts. Opponents hit .167 against him, as Vanasco put up a 1.81 ERA. His work earned him a promotion to Low-A Hickory.

He shined in two late-season starts. He also was given the task of starting the Crawdads playoff opener against Delmarva (Md.). After giving up two runs in the first, Vanasco shut down the Shorebirds the rest of the way and completed six innings for the win. His work earned him a standing ovation as he left the mound.

"It was the first actual on-field applause that I got walking off the mound,” said Vanasco. “So, I mean, that memory forever will be with me throughout my career.”

He made — and won — a start in the championship series at Lexington (Kentucky), and then came a pandemic and an injury.

COVID-19 cost him the 2020 season; elbow ligament replacement surgery cost him the 2021 season. Nearly three years later he returned for his first official game.

Rather than wallow in misery over the circumstances, Vanasco took the time to let his body heal and to work on the mental side of the game. He said the experience was eye-opening.

Vanasco returned to action with the Rangers in the fall instructional league, which included games against college teams in Texas that were preparing for the 2022 season.

"I threw at TCU (Texas Christian University) and it was like, I just didn't feel like myself," Vanasco recalled. "I didn't feel like as competitive as I had been, and my stuff wasn't as sharp as it usually was. I was like, what's going on? I was trying to search for something and, evidently, I just needed to kind of pull back away from the baseball side and just get a break mentally. Once I did that, it was like, now let's go find out what we need to do to work on to get better and to keep climbing.”

In returning to Hickory, the Rangers rewarded him with not only a promotion to High-A ball but also a coveted spot on the major league team’s 40-man roster. Vanasco called making the roster a complete joy. He said his goal for the year is to be prepared for every start, no matter the results. However, he also realizes that he has to put past successes behind him.

“Take that new version of you,” said Vanasco. “Because, we all say we want to choose a certain version of ourselves, and I spent so much time chasing the version of me that I was in 2019, that I didn't know how much better I'd gotten. And I got so stuck on that person back there. Now, I'm fine with chasing the person that I know I can be, kind of being where my feet are.”

About the Crawdads

This is the final stretch for the first-half South Division title in the South Atlantic League. The Crawdads trail current first-place Bowling Green (Ky.) by 1.5 games with 9 to play. On Sunday, Hickory was within six outs of taking over first place, but Bowling Green scored three runs in the eighth inning and defeated the Crawdads 5-4 in the series finale in Kentucky and forged a split of the series. Barring weather issues, the Hot Rods (34-22) will play one fewer game in the first half, as they will not make up a rainout from earlier this season. The magic number for the Hot Rods to clinch the division is eight, meaning any combination of Bowling Green wins and Hickory losses adding up to eight. While Hickory hosts the Drive, the Hot Rods remain at home to face Winston-Salem.

With the first half wrapping up next Thursday, it is often a time that roster promotions are handed out. Some names that could be in line for a bump up to AA are outfielders Aaron Zavala and Trevor Hauver and pitchers Owen White and Mason Englert. After a rough start, Zavala, picked second by the Rangers last summer, posted a .350/.475/.463 slash in May. He’s backed off a bit in June, but with the ability to be patient (he leads the South Atlantic League in walks) and get on-base (fourth in the SAL at .420), Zavala could be ready for a new challenge. Hauver, obtained by the Rangers last summer in a trade of Joey Gallo, also started slowly but now leads the team in OPS (.834) and has as many walks as strikeouts (40). White, the Rangers second-round pick in 2018, has allowed three runs in his last two starts with 21 strikeouts and 2 walks. He also has won his last five starts and is fourth in the SAL with 72 K’s. Englert, the Rangers fourth round pick in 2018, has 54 strikeouts to just 14 walks over 49.1 innings in 10 starts. He is currently sixth in the SAL in ERA (3.47), third in WHIP (1.11) and eighth in opponents’ batting avg. (.223)

About the Drive

Playing out the string in the first half, the Drive could have much to say as to who wins the South Division. After the six games at Hickory, Greenville returns home to host Bowling Green for the final three games of the first half. The Drive enters the series on a four-game winning streak, after taking a series 4-2 over Asheville. Collectively, the Drive is at or near the bottom of most statistical categories. Opponents are hitting .283 against Greenville pitching (12th out of 12 teams), which has allowed the most hits and home runs, is 11th in WHIP (1.54) and ERA (5.75). Conversely, the Drive lineup is first in OPS (.776), slugging pct. (.446), home runs and triples, and trails only Hickory in runs scored. Nicholas Northcutt leads the SAL with 20 home runs. Alex Binelas (12) is fourth in the SAL and Joe Davis (10) is fifth. Ceddanne Rafaela is second in OPS (.962). Players of area interest: Tyler McDonough played collegiately at NC State. Stephen Scott played in high school at Cardinal Gibbons in Raleigh before going to Vanderbilt.

Series history

Greenville dominated the series in 2021, winning 18 of 24 games, but the Crawdads are extracting payback in 2022 with 10 wins in 12 games. Hickory is 5-1 in each of the two series played against the Drive to this point.