Rally falls short, Crawdads drop game to Greenville on Sunday

The Greenville (S.C.) Drive held off a late charge to claim a 6-4 win over the visiting Hickory Crawdads on Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field.

With the win, the Drive (39-67 overall, 13-27 second half) were able to salvage a split of the six-game, South Atlantic League series. Hickory (56-52, 18-24) saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

Three days after the Crawdads pitched a combined no-hitter at Fluor Field, an announced crowd of 6,075 saw the home team try and dish out payback. Florida State product Shane Drohan walked two, struck out seven and allowed no hits over the first five innings. He was pulled after throwing 82 pitches during that span.

Drohan’s teammates supplied him with a 6-0 lead after scoring three runs each in the first and fourth innings.

The debut of Josh Stephan for Hickory did not go as well. Stephan was recently promoted from Low-A Down East. The first batter he faced was Nick Yorke, and the Boston Red Sox No. 4 prospect greeted the newcomer with his ninth homer of the season to start the first.

The damage was not over. With the bases empty and two outs, Niko Kavadas singled and Blaze Jordan and Nathan Hickey walked to load the bases. An inning-ending grounder went askew, as shortstop Chris Seise’s throwing error scored a pair of runs to make it 3-0 and ended Stephan’s day.

Matthew Lugo’s two-run double pushed the lead to 5-0 before Kavada’s grounder to first added another to finish off the Drive scoring.

Hickory finally got its first hit in the seventh when Alejandro Osuna singled and scored on Seise’s ninth home run of the season. Evan Carter followed with a walk ahead of Frainyer Chavez’s second home run of the season, which put Hickory within 6-4.

However, that was much of the body of work for Hickory’s lineup in the game, as Maceo Campbell stuck out two of the three hitters he faced in the eighth inning.

Cody Scroggins pitched around Hickory noise in the ninth to earn his sixth save. Seise singled and went to third on Cody Freeman’s single. One out later, Evan Carter walked to load the bases. However, Scroggins got Chavez to strike out for the game’s final out.

On the mound for Hickory, John Matthew held Greenville scoreless after its initial three runs. Spencer Mraz gave up the three insurance runs scored by the Drive in the fourth. Destin Dotson worked around three walks over two scoreless innings. Bradford Web closed out the Crawdads pitching caravan with a scoreless eighth inning.