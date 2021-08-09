Preview: Can Hickory bats win over Rome pitchers? Six-game series starts Tuesday

The Hickory Crawdads will welcome the Rome Braves to town for six games this week.

Here's a look at the teams and the talent:

About the Crawdads

With a split last week at Greensboro, the Crawdads now have split six-game series the last two weeks and three out of the last four. Despite treading water, Hickory has moved up from last place to fourth in the High-A East League’s South Division and currently sit 1.5 games ahead of Rome. The influx of new players either from trades or promotions has made the Crawdads' lineup relentless. In the six games at Greensboro, Hickory scored 61 runs and stretching back to the arrival of three trade pieces on July 30. The Crawdads have put up 88 runs in nine games. While first baseman Blaine Crim (the home run leader among Rangers minor leaguers) and outfielder Miguel Aparicio have received promotions to AA, more help could be on the way in the short term. Josh H. Smith has reached base 17 times in 44 plate appearances (.364 OBP) in the eight games since joining the Crawdads from the Yankees organization as part of the Joey Gallo trade. His infield partner Ezequiel Duran has a pair of homers in nine games and is slugging at a .477 clip.

