Preview: Can Hickory bats win over Rome pitchers? Six-game series starts Tuesday

The Hickory Crawdads will welcome the Rome Braves to town for six games this week.
Here's a look at the teams and the talent:
About the Crawdads
With a split last week at Greensboro, the Crawdads now have split six-game series the last two weeks and three out of the last four. Despite treading water, Hickory has moved up from last place to fourth in the High-A East League’s South Division and currently sit 1.5 games ahead of Rome. The influx of new players either from trades or promotions has made the Crawdads' lineup relentless. In the six games at Greensboro, Hickory scored 61 runs and stretching back to the arrival of three trade pieces on July 30. The Crawdads have put up 88 runs in nine games. While first baseman Blaine Crim (the home run leader among Rangers minor leaguers) and outfielder Miguel Aparicio have received promotions to AA, more help could be on the way in the short term. Josh H. Smith has reached base 17 times in 44 plate appearances (.364 OBP) in the eight games since joining the Crawdads from the Yankees organization as part of the Joey Gallo trade. His infield partner Ezequiel Duran has a pair of homers in nine games and is slugging at a .477 clip.
Outfielder Trevor Hauver, the third member to come over in the Gallo trade, has three homers and is sporting a 1.088 OPS in nine games. However, the hottest member of the team has been Crim’s replacement, Dustin Harris. In the six games since his promotion from Low-A Down East last week, Harris is 13-for-27 with two homers, three doubles and 7 RBIs. As hot as the lineup has been, the Crawdads pitching has been a mixed bag. Specifically, the starters have put the team in a position to win most games while the bullpen has struggled. At Greensboro, the starters allowed 13 earned runs over 33.2 innings (3.52 ERA). In 21 innings, the bullpen allowed 17 earned runs (7.29 ERA) and blew saves in all three losses. Leading the way at Greensboro, Zak Kent struck out 13 and allowed two hits over seven shutout innings. Kevin Gowdy threw six scoreless innings and Avery Weems gave up a solo homer over 6.2 innings and struck out six. Unfortunately, last Friday, the Crawdads also proved that no lead is safe, giving up seven runs in the bottom of the 12th to lose to Greensboro 15-14. One-run games have been detrimental to the team this season, as the Crawdads are 7-16 in such affairs.
About the Braves
Rome limps into Hickory on a seven-game losing streak, which includes a six-game sweep at Greenville (S.C.) last week. Three of the losses to Greenville were one-run defeats. No team in the High-A East League has played more one-run games than the Braves, which are 14-15 in such contests. Much of the woes for the Braves over the past week came at the plate. As a team, Rome hit .154 and posted a .431 OPS for the week with just one homer at a hitter-friendly park at Greenville. For the season, Rome is next to last in the league in batting avg. (.230) on-base pct. (.306), slugging pct. (.353) and OPS (.659).
The Braves have the fewest homers in the league at just 61 in 84 games. The best offensive player is Michael Harris, who was the Braves' third-round pick in 2019. For the season, he has a slash line of .293/.340/.445/.785 to go with 20 steals. The Braves’ pitching keeps the team in most games. Their team ERA of 3.92 is third in the league. AJ Puckett (12 Ks, 4 R over 13.2 IP) and Darius Vines (16 K, 4 R, 12.2 IP) have been the two best hurlers over the past two weeks. One familiar face Hickory fans may see is pitcher Tyler Ferguson. The right hander spent four seasons in the Rangers organization, including parts of three of those at Hickory (2016-2018). Ferguson signed a free agent contract with the Braves in June. Players of area interest include pitcher Jared Shuster, the Braves' first-round pick in 2020 out of Wake Forest, and Mitch Stallings, who pitched for Duke. Outfielder Andrew Moritz played at UNC Greensboro.
Major League Prospects (MLB.com rankings)
Hickory (Texas Rangers): 2B Justin Foscue (No. 5); SS Josh H. Smith (No. 7); 2B Ezequiel Duran (No. 8); C David Garcia (No. 14); OF Trevor Hauver (No. 18); SS/ OF Jonathan Ornelas (No. 23); RHP Justin Slaten (No. 28); LHP Avery Weems (No. 29).
Rome (Atlanta Braves): LHP Jared Shuster (No. 6); CF Michael Harris (No. 9); RF Jesse Franklin (No. 14); C Logan Brown (No. 22).
Six-game series starts on Tuesday.