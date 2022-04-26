Injuries, pandemic have slowed shortstop's ascent with Texas Rangers

Mark Parker
Record Sports Correspondent
When the Texas Rangers picked Chris Seise in the first round of the 2017 draft, he was seen by some as the heir apparent to the team’s major league shortstop, Elvis Andrus.
After his selection, Rangers’ scouting director Kip Fagg said in a published report on mlb.com: “This kid is a premium defensive shortstop, no doubt about it. Everybody in our organization who scouted him said he is going to be an everyday shortstop in the big leagues. He’s got great range and a great arm.”
The year is now 2022, and the journey to this point for Seise has been one of frustration. After hitting .336 at rookie ball in the summer of 2017, he earned a promotion to short-season A-ball in Spokane, Washington, to finish the year, and he looked to be a possible shortstop for Hickory in 2018. But injuries and a pandemic slowed his ascent.
Surgery on the rotator cuff for his right (throwing) shoulder cost him 2018. He played 21 games for Hickory in 2019 before an innocuous dive to the base on a pickoff play turned into a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the minor leagues in 2020, costing a healthy Seise that season. Last May, his knee buckled during an ordinary play at short. Seise had a torn ACL, and his season was done after 10 games.
“It was hard,” he said when asked to reflect on missing four seasons of prime development time. “That was the main thing. It was hard, but I just had to grind through it, getting back into it. Missing a lot of time, it’s like the hardest part, not playing baseball for a while. The only way you’re going to really get going in baseball is playing baseball. So, not playing for a while was hard, but everything happens for a reason, right?”
The native of Winter Haven, Florida, showed some proof in the Crawdads home opener that the knee was back to normal, as he beat out a routine grounder to short.
“I’m running, I think, almost just as fast I used to run,” Seise said when asked about the bang-bang play at first. “I feel good. It feels pretty normal. I was not expecting my knee to feel this good around this time. I thought I was going to have a little leg and knee soreness and just things of that nature. It feels pretty normal running. I feel great.”
Seise has filled in as the Crawdads designated hitter. No timetable has been set for his return to the field.
“I’m not sure,” Seise responded when asked about a return date. “Soon. It’ll be soon, but they’re trying to take it take a little slower, which I understand. But, whenever my time comes to play short, that’s when I’ll be out there.”
Given all that has happened over the last four seasons, Seise has developed a deeper appreciation for the game he loves to play. Asked about any sort of inspiration to help him through the tough times of sitting out, Seise was appreciative of support from family, friends and teammates, but his inspiration was simply to get back onto the field.
“Man, I just love playing baseball,” he said. “I just want to play. That’s literally it. When I’m playing, I don’t really have a certain thing. I just get out there and grind.”
The Crawdads and the Drive
About the Crawdads:
After winning two of the first three at Wilmington (Delaware) last week, the Crawdads needed a shutout to salvage a split of the six-game series against the Blue Rocks. Starting pitcher TK Roby and three relievers closed out the series with a four-hit shutout. It was the second shutout of the season, both coming by the score of 1-0.
Hickory hopes to improve from a 1-5 home stand two weeks ago.
The Crawdads lineup sputtered over the past week with the collective group slashing at a .190/.282/.275/.557 clip. All four marks are 10th or 11th out of the 12-team South Atlantic League for last week. They scored 18 runs with just one homer. For the season, Hickory is 11th in runs scored and extra-base hits. However, it is a group that puts the ball in play, racking up the fewest strikeouts in the SAL. The team is third in walks with Aaron Zavala tied for the individual league lead.
Cristian Inoa has been the clutch hitter to this point knocking in 12 runs. Evan Carter and Keyber Rodriguez share the team lead in avg. at .311 with Carter pacing the group in OPS at .862.
The starting pitchers are beginning to stretch out a bit as the season gets into a routine. Mason Englert became the first starter to hit the six-inning mark last week, and Englert, Ben Anderson and Owen White each made 70 or more pitches. Barring effectiveness issues, that should begin to extend into the 80s this week.
Reliever Marc Church bears watching, has he has yet to be scored up on six games, covering 8.2 innings with 13 strikes outs and an opponents’ batting avg. of .194
About the Drive
The Drive come to Hickory on the heels losing the last five at home against Winston-Salem. Pitching was and continues to be an issue for Greenville, as it surrendered seven or more runs in four of the losses. For the season, the SAL is hitting .277 against the Drive – highest in the league – and Greenville is second in runs allowed. In terms of hits allowed, Brian Van Belle leads the SAL in the category, but three others – Yusniel Padron-Artiles, Casey Cobb and Wyatt Olds – are in the top eight in the category.
In spite of the pitching woes, the Greenville lineup is never out of a game. The Drive leads the SAL in runs scored, doubles, home runs, slugging pct. and OPS.
Ceddanne Rafaela and Alex Binelas each have six homers to pace the SAL. Rafaela is first in runs scored and slugging percentage. Binelas is first in OPS and second in slugging. Matthew Lugo leads in batting average.
Converted pitcher Matthew Gettys was a former second-round pick of San Diego. He played outfield for the Red Sox in AAA as late as last summer before switching to the mound. SS Matthew Lugo is the nephew of former major leaguer Carlos Beltran.
Players of area interest: Tyler McDonough played collegiately at N.C. State. Stephen Scott played in high school at Cardinal Gibbons in Raleigh before going to Vanderbilt.
Series history
Greenville dominated the series in 2021, winning 18 of 24 games, including 8 of 12 at L.P. Frans. The Drive won the final six at Hickory to close out the Crawdads home schedule in 2021.
