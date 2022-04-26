Injuries, pandemic have slowed shortstop's ascent with Texas Rangers

When the Texas Rangers picked Chris Seise in the first round of the 2017 draft, he was seen by some as the heir apparent to the team’s major league shortstop, Elvis Andrus.

After his selection, Rangers’ scouting director Kip Fagg said in a published report on mlb.com: “This kid is a premium defensive shortstop, no doubt about it. Everybody in our organization who scouted him said he is going to be an everyday shortstop in the big leagues. He’s got great range and a great arm.”

The year is now 2022, and the journey to this point for Seise has been one of frustration. After hitting .336 at rookie ball in the summer of 2017, he earned a promotion to short-season A-ball in Spokane, Washington, to finish the year, and he looked to be a possible shortstop for Hickory in 2018. But injuries and a pandemic slowed his ascent.

Surgery on the rotator cuff for his right (throwing) shoulder cost him 2018. He played 21 games for Hickory in 2019 before an innocuous dive to the base on a pickoff play turned into a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the minor leagues in 2020, costing a healthy Seise that season. Last May, his knee buckled during an ordinary play at short. Seise had a torn ACL, and his season was done after 10 games.

“It was hard,” he said when asked to reflect on missing four seasons of prime development time. “That was the main thing. It was hard, but I just had to grind through it, getting back into it. Missing a lot of time, it’s like the hardest part, not playing baseball for a while. The only way you’re going to really get going in baseball is playing baseball. So, not playing for a while was hard, but everything happens for a reason, right?”

The native of Winter Haven, Florida, showed some proof in the Crawdads home opener that the knee was back to normal, as he beat out a routine grounder to short.

“I’m running, I think, almost just as fast I used to run,” Seise said when asked about the bang-bang play at first. “I feel good. It feels pretty normal. I was not expecting my knee to feel this good around this time. I thought I was going to have a little leg and knee soreness and just things of that nature. It feels pretty normal running. I feel great.”

Seise has filled in as the Crawdads designated hitter. No timetable has been set for his return to the field.

“I’m not sure,” Seise responded when asked about a return date. “Soon. It’ll be soon, but they’re trying to take it take a little slower, which I understand. But, whenever my time comes to play short, that’s when I’ll be out there.”

Given all that has happened over the last four seasons, Seise has developed a deeper appreciation for the game he loves to play. Asked about any sort of inspiration to help him through the tough times of sitting out, Seise was appreciative of support from family, friends and teammates, but his inspiration was simply to get back onto the field.

“Man, I just love playing baseball,” he said. “I just want to play. That’s literally it. When I’m playing, I don’t really have a certain thing. I just get out there and grind.”