Hot Rods smash 5 home runs, roll past Hickory 13-9 on Sunday

The Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods lead the High-A East League in home runs and strikeouts. While the players flexed their muscles Sunday afternoon, a strikeout turned into a key play that sent the Rods to a wild 13-9 win over the Hickory Crawdads at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The win was the finale of a six-game series, which the Hot Rods took four games to two. After Hickory (17-31) lost the first three games, it was looking to forge a split in the series with a win on Sunday. Instead, the loss sealed up the fourth-straight series loss (7-17) and also dropped the Crawdads to 7-17 at home this season. The Crawdads continue their two-week homestand Tuesday, when they start a six-game series against Asheville at 7 p.m.
Bowling Green wrapped up a two-week road trip at 7-3 and owns the league’s best record at 31-15. The Hot Rods start a series Tuesday against Greensboro.
With the wind blowing out on a hot, humid afternoon, the Hot Rods took advantage with five home runs on Sunday, to add to the four they hit on Saturday. Evan Edwards and Jordan Qsar each hit a pair, and Hill Alexander added one, giving him three in two days. Jake Guenther blasted his second of the season in the seventh, which put Hickory ahead 9-7 heading into the eighth.
Reliever Nick Starr was given the task to hold the lead, but ignited the rally with a walk of Edwards, followed by Qsar’s second homer of the game. Grant Witherspoon doubled and moved to third on a sacrifice by Osmy Gregorio. Playing the infield in tight with hopes of keeping the tying run at third, the strategy worked as Alexander grounded to short for the second out.
A quintet of Hickory pitchers struck out 13 batters on the afternoon, but the tenth strikeout of the day turned into the key play of the game.
After Connor Hollis walked to bring up Greg Jones, Starr threw a sharp slider off the plate, causing the hitter to swing and miss. The strikeout would normally have ended the inning. However, the pitch handcuffed catcher Brady Smith and bounced away toward the first base dugout. Smith ran the ball down, but his throw to first went into rightfield. Witherspoon scored the go-ahead run with Hollis and Jones going to second and third. Luis Trevino cashed in the runners with a double to the wall and later scored on Niko Hulsizer’s single, which turned into the final margin.
From there, the Crawdads put a runner on in the eighth and two on in the ninth, but stranded all three.
Both teams had trouble keeping leads in the see-saw affair. Hickory broke the ice in the first inning with a Trey Hair sacrifice fly. Hulsizer walked to start the second and scored on Qsar’s single. The Crawdads popped back ahead with three in the second, capped by Blaine Crim’s two-run single. However, Edwards, Qsar and Alexander’s swats highlighted a five-run fourth that put the Hot Rods up 6-4. Edwards second blast added a run in the fifth.
Hickory pecked away with three in the sixth to tie it before Guether’s blast briefly sent the Crawdads ahead.