Hot Rods smash 5 home runs, roll past Hickory 13-9 on Sunday

The Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods lead the High-A East League in home runs and strikeouts. While the players flexed their muscles Sunday afternoon, a strikeout turned into a key play that sent the Rods to a wild 13-9 win over the Hickory Crawdads at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win was the finale of a six-game series, which the Hot Rods took four games to two. After Hickory (17-31) lost the first three games, it was looking to forge a split in the series with a win on Sunday. Instead, the loss sealed up the fourth-straight series loss (7-17) and also dropped the Crawdads to 7-17 at home this season. The Crawdads continue their two-week homestand Tuesday, when they start a six-game series against Asheville at 7 p.m.

Bowling Green wrapped up a two-week road trip at 7-3 and owns the league’s best record at 31-15. The Hot Rods start a series Tuesday against Greensboro.

With the wind blowing out on a hot, humid afternoon, the Hot Rods took advantage with five home runs on Sunday, to add to the four they hit on Saturday. Evan Edwards and Jordan Qsar each hit a pair, and Hill Alexander added one, giving him three in two days. Jake Guenther blasted his second of the season in the seventh, which put Hickory ahead 9-7 heading into the eighth.