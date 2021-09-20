Highlights of 2021 season included 12 fireworks shows, home-run power of first baseman

This weekend officially put the 29th season of Crawdads baseball in the books as the 'Dads finished on the road in Rome, Ga. The team didn’t finish with a winning record, but it was a season we won’t forget as we were able to open the gates to welcome back the faithful members of Crustacean Nation for the first time in 609 days.

The Crawdads were led on offense by slugging first baseman Blaine Crim. Crim was the team leader in home runs (20) and RBIs (61) while hitting an even .300 before an early August promotion to Double-A Frisco. Jonathan Ornelas finished the season as the team’s hit leaders, recording 98.

Perhaps the most memorable feat of the season was Justin Foscue’s red-hot return from the injured list, when he homered in eight consecutive games. During that stretch, Foscue hit .472 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs.

