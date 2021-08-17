Hickory to host Winston-Salem as both teams look to bounce back

The Hickory Crawdads begin a series with the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday. Here’s a look at both teams prior to the matchup.
About the Crawdads
Last week, the Crawdads lost three of five to Rome (Ga.), which broke a streak of six straight series in which Hickory won or tied.
A series of player promotions has changed the Crawdads lineup, but it still can be potent. It is unrealistic to think a team can continue to score at a pace of 88 runs in nine games, as the Crawdads did prior to last week’s series vs. Rome.
After infielders Josh H. Smith and Justin Foscue were promoted following Hickory’s 8-7 series opening win vs. the Braves, the Crawdads had just four hits the next night in an 11-inning loss, then seven in a doubleheader opener on Friday. The Crawdads rumbled back for 11 runs in Friday’s nightcap and had five runs on nine hits in Sunday’s loss.
The Crawdads have lost five position players to promotions or injuries over the last three weeks.
Keeping the Crawdads on fire is their own promoted player, first baseman Dustin Harris. In the 11 games since coming up from Low-A Down East, Harris is 22-for-47 (.468) with three doubles, four homers, 13 runs scored and 11 RBI. He has reached base nearly half of his plate appearances (.480 OBP) and has a .787 slugging pct. He was tabbed as the High-A East League player of the week after his first week with the Crawdads.
Catcher David Garcia, playing at an age that is two years younger than the league average, continues to develop nicely this season. Seen as a defense-first catcher, the Rangers No. 14 prospect (MLB.com) has continued to improve at the plate as the season progresses. After a .190/.239/.254 slash line in June, he improved to .250/.333/.328 in July. Despite the August heat, as well as the rigors of catching, Garcia is currently at .393/.471/.464 for the month of August.
The team’s starting pitching continues to fare well. Avery Weems struck out nine over 5.2 innings last week and allowed four hits. Over his last three starts, the lefty has given up nine hits, walked one and struck out 21. Seth Nordlin had his best start of the season last time out, bringing a no-hitter into the sixth and eventually allowing two hits over 6.2 innings and striking out seven.
The Crawdads bullpen continued their struggles with two more blown saves last week. For the season, the team has 22 blown saves, the most in the league and the third worst ERA at 5.11.
About the Dash
Winston-Salem enters the series on a seven-game losing streak and is in the midst of a stretch of 17 losses over the last 21 games. The slump has sunk the Dash into last place in the South Division with the worst record in the High-A East League.
The pitching has been the culprit of the recent struggles. Collectively, the Dash has given up 158 runs over the last 21 games, with seven or more runs scored in 14 of them. The team ERA over the last 30 days is a league worst 6.88, as is the WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) at 1.69. They have also surrendered 48 homers, also a league high.
Among the league leaders is Luis Curbelo, who is tied for seventh in the league with 17 homers and is tenth in RBI with 50. Alex Destino is ninth in RBI at 51. On the flip side, Curbelo has fanned a league high of 116 times, while Destino is also a member of the 100-K club.
The hottest hitter on the Dash is Yoelqui Cespedes, brother of Yoenis Cespedes, who is with the New York Mets. He had a 1.048 OPS last week, helped by a homer, four doubles and five walks over 23 plate appearances.
Players of area interest include LHP Ryan Williams of N.C. State and outfielder Alex Destino, who attended North Buncombe in Weaverville and played collegiately at South Carolina.
Schedule
Tuesday, 7 p.m. (Amazing Tyler’s Balancing Act, Dollar Dog Tuesday, $2 Craft Beers)
Wednesday, 7 p.m. (Llamas de Hickory, Wine Wednesday, Kids Win Wednesday)
Thursday, 7 p.m. (Famous Detectives Night, Thirsty Thursday, Tribute to Flight Night)
Friday, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Galaxy Night)
Saturday, 7 p.m. (NASCAR Night, Bases and Brews Festival, Racing T-shirt Giveaway to first 1,000 fans)
Sunday, 3 p.m. (Church Bulletin Sunday, Little League Sunday)
Major League Prospects (MLB.com rankings)
Hickory (Texas Rangers): 2B-SS Ezequiel Duran (No. 8); C David Garcia (No. 14); OF Trevor Hauver (No. 18); SS/ OF Jonathan Ornelas (No. 23); RHP Justin Slaten (No. 28); LHP Avery Weems (No. 29).
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox): CF Yoelqui Cespedes (No. 2); SS Jose Rodriguez (No. 13); RHP Yoelwin Silven (No. 27); RHP McKinley Moore (No. 29); RF Luis Mieses (No. 30).