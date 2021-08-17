Hickory to host Winston-Salem as both teams look to bounce back

Catcher David Garcia, playing at an age that is two years younger than the league average, continues to develop nicely this season. Seen as a defense-first catcher, the Rangers No. 14 prospect (MLB.com) has continued to improve at the plate as the season progresses. After a .190/.239/.254 slash line in June, he improved to .250/.333/.328 in July. Despite the August heat, as well as the rigors of catching, Garcia is currently at .393/.471/.464 for the month of August.

The team’s starting pitching continues to fare well. Avery Weems struck out nine over 5.2 innings last week and allowed four hits. Over his last three starts, the lefty has given up nine hits, walked one and struck out 21. Seth Nordlin had his best start of the season last time out, bringing a no-hitter into the sixth and eventually allowing two hits over 6.2 innings and striking out seven.

The Crawdads bullpen continued their struggles with two more blown saves last week. For the season, the team has 22 blown saves, the most in the league and the third worst ERA at 5.11.

About the Dash

Winston-Salem enters the series on a seven-game losing streak and is in the midst of a stretch of 17 losses over the last 21 games. The slump has sunk the Dash into last place in the South Division with the worst record in the High-A East League.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}