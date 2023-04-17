The Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods, the two-time defending league champion, make the first of two trips to Hickory this season as part of a six-game series at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The series figures to be, at least statistically, a battle between Hickory’s pitching prospects and a young core of hitters for the Hot Rods.

About the Crawdads

The Crawdads return home after splitting a six-game series at Wilmington (Del.) last week. With four pitchers from the team on the Rangers top-30 prospect list, according to MLB.com, the pitching staff has performed well to this point. The team ERA of 3.30 is second in the South Atlantic League; they lead the league in WHIP (1.13) and are holding opponents to a batting average of .220. That's good for second in the league. Hickory has allowed the fewest hits, walks, runs and home runs. The starting pitchers have been especially tough, allowing six earned runs, leading to a league low in ERA (1.74), WHIP (0.84) and batting average (.174).

Leading the staff has been Kumar Rocker, the Rangers No. 1 pick from last year's MLB draft. In two starts at Wilmington, he struck out 12 over eight shutout innings and allowed five baserunners. Among the other top-30 prospects, opening night starter Winston Santos has given up three runs on six hits over 10.1 innings in his two starts. Mitch Bratt allowed a run on three hits over 4.1 innings in his first start. Finally, Josh Stephan had one earned run on three hits over five innings in his first start.

At the plate, Hickory has been led by Josh Hatcher, who has posted a .400/.444/.640 split. Max Acosta has the second highest OPS on the squad at .846.

About the Hot Rods

The Tampa Bay Rays, the parent club of the Hot Rods, run what is arguably the most successful minor-league operation. Over the last two years, AAA Durham, Low-A Charleston (S.C.) and High-A Bowling Green all have won back-to-back league championships. In the two seasons, since joining the South Atlantic League (called High-A East in 2021), Bowling Green has had the best record both seasons.

Three of the four infielders: third baseman Junior Caminero, shortstop Carson Williams and second baseman Willy Vasquez are among the top 11 prospects in the Rays organization. And all three are under the league’s average age for hitters (22.4) with Caminero and Williams at 19 years of age. Caminero is currently second in the SAL in batting average (.440) and hits, eighth in on-base percentage (.517), 11th in slugging (.600) and sixth in OPS (1.117). Williams, the Rays first-round pick in 2021, has struggled (.231/.310/.538) with 13 Ks in 29 plate appearances. He does have a triple and two homers.

Ben Peoples has allowed four hits and struck out eight over eight innings covering two starts. Bowling Green comes to Hickory on the heels of two losses at home against the Rome (Ga.) Braves after opening the season by winning five straight.

Hitting coach Paul Rozzelle is the former head coach at Catawba Valley Community College. Players with area interest: LHP Keyshawn Askew (Clemson); RHP Antonio Menendez (Wake Forest); Graeme Stinson (Duke); RHP Austin Vernon (Knightdale High in Raleigh, North Carolina Central).

Prospects with MLB.com rankings

Hickory (Texas Rangers): RHP Kumar Rocker (No. 9); LHP Mitch Bratt (16); OF Alejandro Osuna (24); SS Max Acosta (25); RHP Josh Stephan (29); RHP Winston Santos (30).

Bowling Green (Tampa Bay Rays): SS Carson Williams (3); 3B Junior Caminero (5); 2B Willy Vasquez (11); RHP J.J. Goss (20).

Series history

Bowling Green has been a tough team for Hickory to handle over the two seasons the teams have been in the same league. The Hot Rods were 13-5 against the Crawdads last year, including a 5-1 mark at L.P. Frans Stadium. Since the 2021 season, Bowling Green is 23-7 overall when facing the Crawdads and 9-3 at Hickory.