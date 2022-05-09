HIckory snags win in series finale on Sunday in Winston-Salem, Crawdads blank Dash 4-0

The Hickory Crawdads closed out a rain-shortened, five-game series at Winston-Salem by splitting a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium

The host Dash completed Friday night’s suspended game with a 5-1 win before the visiting Crawdads shutout Winston-Salem 4-0 in the regularly scheduled game.

Hickory’s victory in the concluding game of the series finished off a 3-2 series win, which was the second straight series victory.

The Crawdads (14-12) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning Friday night before play was suspended in the third inning. With one out, Luisangel Acuna doubled to center before later scoring on Cody Freeman’s single.

The score remained there until the seventh, when the Dash scored all five runs against Owen White (1-2).

The Crawdads managed just five hits in the contest with Freeman the only player with two. Sean Burke (2-1) picked up the win by throwing 4.2 scoreless innings on two hits and striking out four.

In the second game, Mason Englert (2-1) dominated the Dash (15-11) in leading the Crawdads to their fourth shutout of the season. The right-hander allowed two hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings and struck out four for the victory. Juan Mejia retired both hitters he faced to conclude the sixth inning and Joe Corbett closed out the win with a scoreless seventh.

Hickory scored single runs in the each of the first two innings against starter Matthew Thompson (0-1). Aaron Zavala singled to start the game and later scored on Cody Freeman’s single with two outs.

In the second, Chris Seise doubled with Jake Guenther bringing him in on a sacrifice fly.

The Crawdads added two insurance runs in the sixth, as Seise doubled in both. Seise’s two doubles provided the only multihit game for Hickory in game two, as they had just five in the contest.

Hickory returns to action Tuesday at L.P. Frans Stadium to start a six-game series against Greensboro.

Series preview

About the Crawdads: With a split of Sunday’s doubleheader, Hickory won three of five during the rain-shortened series at Winston-Salem and has now won two straight series and have taken three out of the five played and tied another. … Mason Englert has been on a roll of late. Over his last three starts, the 2018 fourth-round pick of the Rangers has given up two runs on seven hits over 17 1/3 innings with 17 strikeouts and 3 walks. He currently leads the South Atlantic League in WHIP (0.79) and is second in opponents’ batting average (.149). Though he was roughed up in last start, Owen White continues to pound the strike zone. For the season, White has struck out 32 and walked seven over 23 innings. He is fifth in the SAL in strikeouts. Collectively, the SAL is hitting .222 against Hickory pitching, which is third in the league, and the Crawdads WHIP of 1.26 is second. Hickory has tossed a league high four shutouts. After scoring 18 runs in a series three weeks ago at Wilmington, Delaware, the Crawdads have scored 75 runs in 12 games and are hitting .277 as a team, both second in the SAL. Aaron Zavala has worked the strike zone into 27 walks, which has turned into a .453 on-base pct, tied for the league high. C-3B Cody Freeman is slashing at a .333/.390/.750/1.140 clip the past two weeks.

About the Grasshoppers: After losing a series two weeks ago at Rome, Ga., Greensboro had a 3-2 week against in-state rival Asheville, losing the last two at home. The Grasshoppers are 5-7 on the road. The lineup is very much a swing-for-the-fences group. It leads the SAL in strikeouts but also is second in home runs. Henry Davis, baseball’s overall No. 1 pick last summer, has showed the promise hoped for by the Pirates. Thus far, the University of Louisville product is second in the SAL in batting avg. (.341), fourth in on-base pct.(.450), third in slugging pct. (.585) and second in OPS (1.035). However, to this point, SAL baserunners are not threatened with the arm, as Davis has struck down only two of 17 base stealers. As a pitching staff, control issues have plagued the Grasshoppers. They have walked 152 in 228.2 innings, 33 more base on balls the next team, and hit 29 batters, eight more than any other team. That has led to a 1.64 WHIP, which has further contributed to a 5.75 ERA, second worst in the SAL. The bullpen has been especially incendiary, coughing up eight save opportunities in 12 chances. Players with area ties include pitchers Jack Carey (Duke) and Garrett Leonard (born in Fort Mill, South Carolina).

Series history: Greensboro won the season series in 2021 14-10, which included an 8-4 mark at L.P. Frans Stadium.