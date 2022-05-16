Hickory falls to Greensboro in series finale; Crawdads next head to Greenville SC

On the verge of losing the six-game South Atlantic League series, the Greensboro Grasshoppers swatted back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning and defeated the Hickory Crawdads 4-3 in front of 1,268 fans Sunday afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory by the Grasshoppers (14-18) forged a split of the series and snapped a brief two-game skid. Hickory (17-15) was looking to win its third series in a row.

Hickory has played about one-quarter of the season, to date. The Crawdads sit three games behind Bowling Green (Ky.) for first place in the SAL South Division and 1½ games behind second-place Rome (Ga.) The Crawdads start a six-game series at Greenville, S.C. against the Drive on Tuesday.

With Hickory ahead 3-2 heading into the eighth inning, the Crawdads turned to Tristan Polley, their third pitcher of the afternoon. The first hitter, Matt Gorski, worked the count full before blasting a fastball over the fence for his ninth homer of the season to tie the game. Jacob Gonzalez followed by lining a changeup pitch down the line in left and over the fence for the go-ahead run. The homer concluded a big series for the son of former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder, Luis Gonzalez. After his call up from Low-A Bradenton at the start of the series, the 23-year-old went 12-for-19 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs against Hickory pitching.

Greensboro needed two hitters to score the first run of the game. Yoyner Farjardo slapped the game’s first pitch from Mason Englert into the right-field corner for a triple. Hudson Head doubled him in for the RBI. One out later, Gonzalez had the first of his three hits with a lined single to left to make it 2-0.

From there, Grasshoppers’ starter Domingo Gonzalez kept the Hickory bats quiet through the fourth inning, allowing three hits. Englert settled down and lasted into the sixth inning, giving up the two runs on seven hits and striking out eight.

An odd sequence netted the Crawdads three runs to take the lead in the fifth. With one out and two on in the fifth, Ricky DeVito was brought in to hold the lead. DeVito struck out Aaron Zavala but walked Evan Carter to load the bases. Facing Luisangel Acuna, DeVito struck out the right-handed hitter on a breaking ball in the dirt. The ball caromed half way up the backstop screen, which allowed Acuna to reach first on the dropped third strike and brought in Keyber Rodriguez from third. Cristian Inoa followed with a checked-swing roller along the third-base line. Though the ball appeared to have a chance to go foul, DeVito, who had scampered over to field the play, appeared unable to stop his momentum and fell on the ball in fair territory for the infield hit, which scored Scott Kapers. Cody Freeman followed with a more conventional RBI single to left to score Carter and give Hickory the 3-2 lead it later relinquished.

The Crawdads missed a couple of chances to add more runs. In the sixth, Kapers doubled with one out but was stranded. After two outs in the ninth, Carter reached on an error and Acuna walked, but Tyler Samaniego struck out Inoa to end the game and collect his second save of the season. Hickory left 10 men on base in the game and was 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Inoa, Kapers and Thomas Saggese each had two hits for Hickory.

Michelle Miliano (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh for the win. Polley took the loss (3-2) for Hickory.