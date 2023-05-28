Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Too much rain and not enough baseball was the weekend verdict for the Hickory Crawdads.

The Saturday and Sunday games in Hickory versus the Asheville Tourists were postponed.

The games will be made up when Hickory travels to Asheville in June.

The Crawdads take to the road for the next two weeks, starting on Tuesday with the first of a six-game series against the Greenville (S.C.) Drive. That series will be followed by another six-game series in Georgia against the Rome Braves.

Hickory's next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, when the Crawdads host the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods.