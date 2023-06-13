The rules are the same: three strikes you’re out, 90 feet between the bases, home plate is 17 inches across. Major league and minor league baseball are the same in many ways. Yet, in how the game is approached and played, the two are worlds apart.

Minor league baseball, especially at the lower levels, has a different agenda than the major league (MLB) parent clubs. In talking with fans throughout a given season, questions about those differences arise. Why is this player promoted and not another? Why is this pitcher taken out while another pitcher is left in the game to take his lumps? Doesn’t this manager know what he’s doing? This hitter strikes out too much, why don’t they bench him?

A minor league season has deeper connections between players and the parent club. Sometimes, decisions are made that will have repercussions a year or two down the road.

Over the next several series preview columns, I’d like to take the fans through some of what makes the minor leagues unique, how the relationship with the parent clubs work, as well as the development of players. That will include what are teams looking for as a potential major leaguer and what are some of the decisions that are made which go beyond a specific game.

This week, let’s look at the levels of baseball concerning Hickory players.

There are currently five affiliate minor levels: Rookie, Low A, High A, Double A, Triple A. Each of these affiliates have players supplied by the major league parent clubs. The local teams in an affiliated league do not sign players or have any say into who comes to their clubs. In short, the Hickory Crawdads (and others like them) run the business, the MLB teams supply and pay the players. There are some MLB teams that own their affiliates — the Texas Rangers until recently owned the Crawdads — while others are owned by private entities.

The lowest level is the rookie affiliates, which play in what are called complex leagues. These are housed at the spring training sites of the MLB clubs in Arizona and Florida with a 60-game schedule beginning in June in the Florida Complex and Arizona Complex Leagues. Tickets and concessions are not sold for these games and there are no road trips aside from a short bus trip to another MLB complex. Players are usually housed at the facilities.

These leagues are often the first stop for players who will be drafted next month and players that were taken in last year’s draft who have not picked up the skills necessary to be assigned to a full season league. There are times a minor league player, or in some cases, a major league player will be assigned to a complex league in order to ease back from an injury, especially if the player has been out for a lengthy period. Also, complex leagues are often a first stop in the states for players that are signed from other countries, especially those in Latin America.

There is another rookie league called the Dominican Summer League, which is generally made up of Latin America players. That league began last week and will play a 72-game schedule through the end of August. While U.S. and Canadian players cannot be drafted by a major league club until the completion of high school, players in Latin America are signed — not drafted — as young as 16 years old, with the signing period beginning July 2. Players currently in the Dominican league were signed in previous summers, with the July signees joining them soon after inking a contract. For those players, the first goal is to make it to one of the stateside complex leagues with the best doing so before turning 18.

Up the chain from the complex leagues is A ball, of which there are two levels — Low A and High A (sometimes called Advanced A). It is the first full season league which has 132 games on the docket from April to mid-September. The average hitter in Low-A is about 20 years old with pitchers a year older. Given that youth, the goal for most MLB teams is to get the players through that first season. And what a first season it is.

A-ball levels, especially Low-A, are the first experience for players into the pro lifestyle, which includes fans in the stands, bus trips, autograph seekers and finding a place to live. It will be their first exposure to baseball life outside the complex league. It’s a small thing but players must adjust to playing a consistent schedule of night games.

For many of the athletes, it is the also first time to live on their own. For those from another country, it is the first full experience living in a place with an unfamiliar language. Along with the other aspects of baseball, those players are taking English classes.

With the new life outside of the complex leagues, that first 132-game schedule provides another aspect that most players haven’t experienced before — failure. Along with the results on the field, MLB teams focus on how minor league players — highly-considered prospects or not — handle that failure. It is also the first time most are developing a routine that could carry them into the majors.

There are the exceptions. A number of players will come to High-A to start their pro careers, mostly higher picks that had significant college experience. The remaining players to get to High A are promoted from Low A level. For the Hickory Crawdads, they’ll receive many of their players in the Texas Rangers organization from the Low A team based in Kinston — the Down East Wood Ducks.

By the time they arrive in Hickory, most players have developed a routine on the field and have shown the ability to move to a more challenging level. And likely, they have figured out some things about being on their own. The goal is now AA (Frisco, Texas for those with the Crawdads), which has its own focus.

From rookie ball to the High-A level, the minor league games are primarily development baseball.

About the Crawdads

Hickory comes home to play a game at L.P. Frans for the first time since May 26. The Crawdads had their ups and downs during a 13-day, 12-game road trip that ended Sunday. The team finished the trip with a 5-7 mark.

Three of the top-30 pitching prospects found a groove, especially during the last half of the trip at Rome, Georgia. Mitch Bratt made three starts and gave up three runs on seven hits and four walks, over 13 innings and struck out 11. Josh Stephan allowed one run on seven hits over nine innings during the trip, and Winston Santos allowed three hits over six shutout innings in his last start. Another pitcher to keep an eye on is Robby Ahlstrom. Struggling to find a groove since coming to Hickory last summer, the lefty has given up two runs and struck out 11 in 12 innings over his last eight relief appearances.

The bats have shown some life of late, but runs continue to be an issue for Hickory. Despite allowing those eight runs in the first five games of the Rome series, Hickory went just 3-2 and was no-hit for the first time since 2012. The Crawdads remain last in extra-base hits and homers (32 in 53 games). They are 10th out of 12 South Atlantic League teams in runs scored, on-base percentage (.326), slugging percentage (.346) and OPS (.672). Frainyer Chavez and Abimelec Ortiz each provided a pair of homers on the trip. Chavez led the way with a .308 average on the trip with Josh Hatcher at .290. Ortiz was the lone hitter to clear a .800 OPS (.851) on the road and has five homers in 13 games since his promotion to the Crawdads.

This is the final home stand in the first half for the Crawdads, who are looking to avoid finishing in the cellar. Hickory enters this series three games behind Asheville with nine games to play.

About the Hot Rods

Bowling Green hits the road after a 7-4 home stand that kept the team in the South Division chase for the first half. The two-time defending South Atlantic League champions enter the final stretch 3.5 games behind first-place Greenville (S.C.) with nine to play, three behind Winston-Salem. The Hot Rods caught a break with the weather in the final game of the home stand against Winston-Salem on Sunday. Winston-Salem scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead before the rain came. However, because the game was unable to be resumed, and the teams will not play again in the first half, the score reverted to the last completed inning and declared a 3-3 tie, which does not show up in the standings. If the Hot Rods can make up any ground on the two teams ahead of them this week, they will host Greenville in the final three games of the first half next week.

The Hot Rods are second in the SAL in homers. Bowling Green had eight different players leave the yard last week. Curiously, despite all the homers this season, the Hot Rods are just ahead of Hickory in runs scored. The hot hitters entering this series are Kamren James (.353), Bob Seymour (.333) and Willy Vasquez (.333). Kenny Piper had a pair of homers last week. On the mound, J.J. Goss has allowed one run on four hits over his last two starts with 12 Ks in 10.1 innings.

Series history

Overall since 2021, Bowling Green is 30-12 against Hickory and leads the Crawdads 7-5 this year. The home team has dominated play in 2023. The Crawdads took five of six games at L.P. Frans back in April, but the Hot Rods swept all six games played in Kentucky last month.

Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com rankings)

Hickory (Texas Rangers): LHP Mitch Bratt (16); RHP Emiliano Teodo (20); OF Alejandro Osuna (24); SS Max Acosta (25); RHP Josh Stephan (28); RHP Winston Santos (29).

Bowling Green (Tampa Bay Rays): SS Carson Williams (4); IF Willy Vasquez (11); CF Brock Jones (12); RHP J.J. Goss (20).