About the only suspense during Sunday afternoon’s South Atlantic League tilt between the host Hickory Crawdads and the Hudson Valley Renegades was whether a mid-game rain shower would cancel it.

The 86-minute stoppage only delayed the steamroller of offense and pitching by the visitors from New York in a 6-0 shutout during the series finale at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory by the Renegades (54-42 overall, 15-15 second half) sealed a 4-2 series win and sent the Crawdads (46-44, 19-10) to their first series loss after winning or tying the last seven dating back to early June.

Both teams will take off Monday heading to the Mid-Atlantic region to begin series on Tuesday. The Renegades go to Wilmington, Delaware to play the Blue Rocks, while Hickory takes on the Aberdeen Ironbirds in Maryland.

On Sunday, Hudson Valley did what it had all week – power up for runs at the plate and shut down the opposing lineup. The Renegades clubbed four more homers to finish with 19 in the six games, which contributed to a 51-21 run margin.

In striking out 15 on Sunday, the combined shutout by a quintet of pitchers was the second of the series, with the team missing a third on Friday by just two outs. It was the league-leading tenth shutout of the season for the Renegades, who lead also the South Atlantic League in ERA at 3.51.0

Crawdads starter Winston Santos (6-6) retired the first two hitters in the first before running into trouble, as Augustin Ramirez singled and later scored on Spencer Henson’s double.

From there, Hudson Valley cranked up the home runs. Grant Richardson hit his tenth of the season in the second to make it 2-0, and then Alexander Vargas (8th) and Henson each hit solo blasts in the third.

The rain delay occurred with one out in the third, which cut short a sharp start from Hudson Valley’s Juan Carela, who allowed one hit and struck out four over 3.1 innings.

With Carela gone, the Crawdads put up their best chances to score against the next two relievers. Tucker Mitchell walked with two outs in the fourth and Geisel Cepeda singled. However, Harrison Cohen got Daniel Mateo to hit into a force play to end the threat. A trio of walks issued by Clay Aguilar loaded the bases in the fifth for Abimelec Ortiz. Aguilar won the battle by striking out the Crawdads first baseman to end the threat.

Henson (4-for-4) hit his 13th homer of the season in the sixth innning to make it 5-0 and added a sacrifice fly one inning later to complete the scoring.

Luis Velasquez dominated the Crawdads by striking out five of the six batters he faced in the sixth and seven to pick up the scorer’s decision win (2-1).

Jack Neely completed the four-hitter with two scoreless innings on three strikeouts.